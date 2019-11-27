Man stabbed in chest outside nightclub

The alleged attack was reported at Walkabout Bar in Chelmsford Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A man in his 20s suffered a serious stab wound to his chest near Walkabout in Chelmsford last night, Essex Police have said.

Police were called to reports the injured man had gone into a supermarket in Springfield Road shortly after 7.40pm.

He is currently being treated in hospital for his injuries, which police believe he suffered at the main entrance of Walkabout earlier that evening.

Officers have since arrested a 28-year-old man from Chelmsford on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was taken to police custody, where he is being questioned.

To help police with their appeal, call Chelmsford CID on 101 quoting crime reference number 42/187827/19.

Or, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.