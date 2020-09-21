Police called to ‘serious assault’ at non-league football match

Walsham le Willows Sports Club in Summer Road Picture: GOOGLE Google

Police are investigating after a non-league footballer was reportedly assaulted during a match.

The incident happened at the end of a game between Walsham le Willows A and Kirton Athletic Reserves on Saturday.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokeswoman said police were called at 4.15pm to reports of a serious assault following an altercation between two men from opposing teams at Walsham le Willows Sports Club, in Summer Road.

“It is reported that one player grabbed the other round the neck, causing him to fall to the floor unconscious,” they added.

“The victim, a man in his 20s, sustained head, facial and back injuries, and was taken to hospital for treatment but has now been discharged.”

No arrests have been made but police said enquiries were continuing.

Suffolk FA confirmed it was aware of an incident and was co-operating with the police investigation.