Open gardens weekend at Walsham-le-Willows

The open gardens weekend at Walsham le Willows. Picture: JOHN STEBBING Archant

Walsham-le-Willows is to open its gardens to the public at its annual festival over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There will be 30 gardens available to view over August 25 and 26 in what will be the 39th festival, which organisers claim is one of the longest-running events of its kind in the country.

You may also want to watch:

Funds raised from the event will go to village causes, particularly to the maintenance of St Mary the Virgin's church - to date the festival has raised more than £270,000 towards the 15th century building.

Other attractions for the weekend will include performances by the Breckland Brass Band and the Gislingham Silver Band at the Memorial Village Hall, plus a village market and an arts sale in the church and a vintage car display.

Tickets are £7 per person or £10 for a two-day pass, concessions available and children under 15 go free.

For more details go to the event website.