Teenager denies squirting liquid at three people in Bury St Edmunds

The trial of a Suffolk teenager accused of squirting a chemical liquid from a bottle at three people in two separate incidents in Bury St Edmunds is expected to take place in January.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and directions hearing via a video link on Thursday (September10) was 18-year-old Kyelan Conaty, of Elm Drive, Walsham-Le-Willows.

He pleaded not guilty to three offences of unlawfully and maliciously administering a poison, or other destructive or noxious substance, namely hydrogen peroxide, with intent to injure, aggrieve or annoy.

He also denied wounding one of the alleged victims with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm and assaulting two women causing them actual bodily harm.

The offences are alleged to have happened on July 14 and July 21 outside a precinct of shops in Bury St Edmunds.

Armed police were called shortly after 6.40pm on Tuesday, July 21, following reports that an unknown liquid had been thrown in the face of a man in his 20s in the car park at St Olaves Precinct on the town’s Howard estate.

The man was taken to hospital with minor injuries and was discharged the same evening.

Conaty is also alleged to have squirted a liquid at two females sitting inside a car parked at the same location at about 9.30pm on Sunday, July 14.

Conaty’s trial, which is expected to last four days, will take place during a two week warned list commencing January 4.

A further case management hearing will take place on December 10.

Conaty was remanded in custody.