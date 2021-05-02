Kayaker clinging to upturned boat rescued by lifeboat crews
- Credit: Trevor Halls - RNLI Walton & Frinton coxswain
A man found clinging to an upturned kayak off Walton pier was rescued by lifesaving volunteers.
Crews on Clacton and Harwich's inshore lifeboats were alerted by the coastguard on Thursday evening to search for the kayaker who was north of the pier at Walton-on-the-Naze.
A lifeboat from RNLI Harwich was first on the scene and pulled the man from the sea.
They were joined shortly afterwards by a crew from Clacton which had a trained paramedic on board.
The man was taken to the beach and was treated by ambulance paramedics and the coastguard rescue team.
A spokesperson for both crews wished the casualty a speedy recovery and added: "Even though the training and collaboration between the two crews was a contributor in the good outcome, the biggest factor that made for such a good outcome, in this case, was that the kayaker was wearing a buoyancy aid.
"We would recommend anyone going afloat wear a personal floatation device, and carry a means of calling for help."
