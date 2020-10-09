Leisure centre deep clean begins after confirmed Covid case

The community in Walton has been reassured by leaders as the seaside leisure centre undergoes a deep clean, following a positive case of Covid-19.

Tendring District Council (TDC) confirmed on Thursday that a staff member at the Lifestyles leisure centre had caught the virus and was self-isolating.

All other staff members who have been in close contact with them are also self-isolating, and customers are being contacted.

Councillor Neil Stock OBE, leader of TDC, addressed the situation at a cabinet meeting this morning.

“I would like to send my warmest wishes to the member of staff involved and hope they have a full and speedy recovery,” he said.

“I am pleased to hear that, at the moment, they are feeling well.”

Mr Stock went on to say the council is promoting a back-to-business approach by encouraging retailers, pubs and restaurants to reopen and support their community.

The council said it recognises the value of reopening leisure centres for people to stay fit and well, however, Mr Stock warned about the threat the virus still presents.

He added: “Going back to business does not mean ignoring coronavirus, and this is why we have taken the precautionary step of temporarily closing one of our facilities following an employee’s positive Covid-19 test result while we deep clean and support staff to self-isolate.

“This acts as a reminder to us all that we must continue to follow the national restrictions, frequently wash our hands, maintain social distancing and wear masks as required, as our staff member did.

“I can confirm that the deep cleaning process at Walton Lifestyles will begin tonight and continue across the weekend.”