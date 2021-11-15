Man taken to hospital after getting into difficulties in the sea

A man has been taken to hospital after getting into difficulties in the sea at Walton on the Naze - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been taken to hospital after getting into difficulties in the sea at Walton on the Naze.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to the Parade in Walton just before 3.30pm yesterday, Sunday, November 14.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called to the beach in The Parade in Walton-on-the-Naze following reports of an adult man getting into difficulties in the sea just before 3.30pm yesterday.

"An ambulance, operations manager, two rapid response vehicles and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance attended the scene."

The man was taken to Colchester General Hospital for further care.

It is also understood that the coastguard were called to the scene.