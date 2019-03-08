Police concerned for welfare of missing 84-year-old Walton woman

Have you seen missing Shirley Tatham? Picture: ESSEX POLICE ESSEX POLICE

Police are concerned for the welfare of a woman in her 80s who went missing from home at lunchtime on Thursday.

Officers are appealing for help from the public in tracking down Shirley Tatham.

The 84-year-old went missing from Walton-on-the-Naze at about 1pm on Thursday, October 10..

Mrs Tatham was last seen in the Cedar Close area of the town.

She is described as white, 5ft 1in, with grey/white hair.

At the time of going missing, she was wearing dark blue trousers and a silver-coloured cardigan.

An Essex police spokesman said: "We are concerned for her welfare and need to find her to make sure she's OK.

"If you've seen her or have any information about where she is please call us on 101, quoting incident 688 of October 10."