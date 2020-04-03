Family left homeless after candle fire destroys house

A family has been left homeless after a fire started by a candle destroyed their home in Walton-on-the-Naze.

Firefighters were called to the fire in High Street shortly before 10.30am on Thursday, April 2 after residents heard their smoke alarms going off.

Two crews, from Frinton and Clacton, attended the scene and on arrival and reported there was a fire in the living room of a semi-detatched house.

The ground floor of the property was heavily smokelogged and the living room was well alight.

Crews managed to extinguish the fire by 11.45am.

An investigation found that the fire was caused after a candle left unattended caught alight when an object fell on it.

The residents were rendered homeless due to the fire damage in the living room and smoke damage in the rest of the house.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service has now issued safety advice regarding using candles at home after the fire.

Crew manager Nick Singleton, from Frinton Fire Station, said: “Please make sure that when using candles, you don’t leave them unattended. If you need to leave the room, blow the candle out properly first.

“I’d like to highlight the importance of having a working smoke alarm on every level of your home. The residents in this incident were able to act quickly because they had working smoke alarms.

“As soon as they heard them going off, they got out of the house, stayed out and called the fire service.

“Test your smoke alarms today and each week to ensure you and your family get an early warning sign of fire.”

Fire officers advise to take extra care when using candles by:

• Making sure candles are secured in a proper holder and are away from materials that may catch fire – like curtains.

• Not leaving children alone with lit candles

• Putting out candles when you leave the room and putting them out completely at night

• Keeping the wax pool clear of wick trimmings, matches and debris at all times

• Burning candles in a well-ventilated room but avoiding drafts, vents or air currents. This will help prevent rapid or uneven burning, sooting, and excessive dripping

• Trimming the wick to ¼ inch each time before burning. Long or crooked wicks can cause uneven burning, dripping or flaring

• Not moving candles once they are lit

• Following the manufacturer’s recommendations on burn time and proper use

• Not burning several candles close together, as this might cause flaring