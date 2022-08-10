Major search mission conducted after reports of someone in the sea

A major search and rescue mission was conducted yesterday after reports of someone in the sea at Walton-on-the-Naze - Credit: Archant

A major search and rescue mission was conducted yesterday after reports of a person in the water near Walton beach.

A number of coastguard rescue teams, RNLI lifeboats and the coastguard helicopter were called to the incident at about 3pm yesterday (August 9).

A spokeswoman for the Coastguard said: " HM Coastguard coordinated the response after receiving a report that someone was in the water at Walton beach.

"Walton, Holbrook and Clacton coastguard rescue teams and Walton Beach Patrol were all sent, along with RNLI lifeboats from Harwich and Walton and the HM Coastguard helicopter from Lydd.

"There was a thorough and extensive search and nothing untoward was found."

A spokesman for Essex Police said the call made by the member of the public was made with good intent.

It comes after a major search and rescue mission was unable to save a 21-year-old man who drowned after getting into trouble off the coast near Clacton last month.