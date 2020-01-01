Man sectioned twice in week before death, inquest hears

Jonathan Swart, 46, was sectioned twice in the week before he was found dead in his home in Wangford.

Jonathan Swart was found by police officers during a welfare check at his house on October 30, 2019.

The 46-year-old had gone missing twice in the week before his death and was sectioned twice.

He was taken to James Paget Hospital but was released just days before he died.

An inquest which will look into the circumstances surrounding his death was opened and adjourned at Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich on Friday.

The court heard how Mr Swart initially went missing on October 25 but was found safe by officers before again going missing.

He was found on October 28, walking along the Suffolk coast at Kessingland and was sectioned.

He was found two days later lying on the floor of a downstairs bedroom in his Wangford home by Suffolk police who were carrying out a scheduled welfare check-in.

A full inquest into his death is due to take place on May 20.