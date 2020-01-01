E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man sectioned twice in week before death, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 14:01 22 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:01 22 February 2020

Jonathan Swart, 46, was sectioned twice in the week before he was found dead in his home in Wangford. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE/ARCHANT

Jonathan Swart, 46, was sectioned twice in the week before he was found dead in his home in Wangford. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE/ARCHANT

Archant

Jonathan Swart was found by police officers during a welfare check at his house on October 30, 2019.

The 46-year-old had gone missing twice in the week before his death and was sectioned twice.

He was taken to James Paget Hospital but was released just days before he died.

An inquest which will look into the circumstances surrounding his death was opened and adjourned at Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich on Friday.

You may also want to watch:

The court heard how Mr Swart initially went missing on October 25 but was found safe by officers before again going missing.

He was found on October 28, walking along the Suffolk coast at Kessingland and was sectioned.

He was found two days later lying on the floor of a downstairs bedroom in his Wangford home by Suffolk police who were carrying out a scheduled welfare check-in.

A full inquest into his death is due to take place on May 20.

Most Read

Half typed text on phone of drink-driver who crashed with child in car

Edward Harrison's Volkswagen Golf following the collision and work by the fire service to remove the roof Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

A14 re-opens after car and lorry crash

There are major delays on the A14 tonight due to an accident (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

New retail park with gym and fast food drive-thru could create 100 new jobs

The new multi-million pound retail park will be in Old Road, opposite the existing Waterglade Retail Park Picture: HAWKSTONE PROPERTIES PLC

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Half typed text on phone of drink-driver who crashed with child in car

Edward Harrison's Volkswagen Golf following the collision and work by the fire service to remove the roof Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

A14 re-opens after car and lorry crash

There are major delays on the A14 tonight due to an accident (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

New retail park with gym and fast food drive-thru could create 100 new jobs

The new multi-million pound retail park will be in Old Road, opposite the existing Waterglade Retail Park Picture: HAWKSTONE PROPERTIES PLC

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Goodbye, dear friends’ - Suffolk broadcaster Simon Warr dies days after last social media post

Simon Warr has died at the age of 65 Picture: ARCHANT

No plans to close Orwell Bridge today – but highways chiefs monitoring winds

Highways England said it would provide updates on any potential closure of the Orwell Bridge Picture: ARCHANT

New flood alerts issued along the coast

There are new flood alerts in place this afternnon Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Lane reopens after vehicle fire on eastbound A14 near Ipswich

Firefighters from two stations were called to the scene Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man sectioned twice in week before death, inquest hears

Jonathan Swart, 46, was sectioned twice in the week before he was found dead in his home in Wangford. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE/ARCHANT
Drive 24