WANTED: Have you seen Haverhill man Gary Jolly?
PUBLISHED: 15:02 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:02 09 September 2020
SUFFOLK POLICE
Police are trying to locate a 41-year-old man with links to west Suffolk and Essex who is wanted on recall to prison.
Gary Jolly, from the Haverhill area, is wanted by police on recall to prison and for breaching a court order.
He is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, bald and of a medium build.
He is said to have connections to the Haverhill area of Suffolk and Ashen in north Essex.
Anyone who believes they may have seen Jolly, or who has information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to call the duty sergeant at Haverhill Police Station on 101.
Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 55511 or via their website.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.