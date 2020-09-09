WANTED: Have you seen Haverhill man Gary Jolly?

Have you seen wanted Haverhill man Gary Jolly Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE SUFFOLK POLICE

Police are trying to locate a 41-year-old man with links to west Suffolk and Essex who is wanted on recall to prison.

Gary Jolly, from the Haverhill area, is wanted by police on recall to prison and for breaching a court order.

He is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, bald and of a medium build.

He is said to have connections to the Haverhill area of Suffolk and Ashen in north Essex.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Jolly, or who has information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to call the duty sergeant at Haverhill Police Station on 101.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 55511 or via their website.