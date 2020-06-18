Man wanted on recall to prison – have you seen him?

Lee Manley, 29, from Haverhill, is wanted on recall to prison. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

A man from Haverhill, with links to Suffolk, Cambridgshire, Essex and London, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his license.

Lee Manely is based in Haverhill but has links to Exning in Suffolk, Burwell in Cambridgeshire, Sturmer in Essex and Pinner in Harrow, London.

The 29-year-old is described as white, five ft 11 ins tall and of medium build. He has blue-coloured eyes and has short blonde hair.

Anyone who has either seen him, a man matching the description given or who knows of his whereabouts should contact Suffolk police on 101.