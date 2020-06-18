E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man wanted on recall to prison – have you seen him?

PUBLISHED: 16:56 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:56 18 June 2020

Lee Manley, 29, from Haverhill, is wanted on recall to prison. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A man from Haverhill, with links to Suffolk, Cambridgshire, Essex and London, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his license.

Lee Manely is based in Haverhill but has links to Exning in Suffolk, Burwell in Cambridgeshire, Sturmer in Essex and Pinner in Harrow, London.

The 29-year-old is described as white, five ft 11 ins tall and of medium build. He has blue-coloured eyes and has short blonde hair. 　

Anyone who has either seen him, a man matching the description given or who knows of his whereabouts should contact Suffolk police on 101.

Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk and Essex today - this is where you can see them

The Red Arrows at Clacton airshow Picture: LEE MARKWELL

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

RAF Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea – status of pilot unknown

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

