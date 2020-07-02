Police search for wanted man linked to alleged blackmail

Essex Police are appealing for information to help find a man allegedly linked to blackmail and money laundering offences.

Officers from Essex Police said they would like to speak to Manningtree man Simon Bond, who is allegedly linked to the offences.

Bond, 37, is said to also have links to Colchester, Tendring, Suffolk and Norfolk.

A police spokesman said anyone with information as to his whereabouts should contact Colchester CID on 101.

Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via their website.