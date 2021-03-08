Family overwhelmed by support after 'fairytale' cottage ravaged by fire

Published: 5:08 PM March 8, 2021

The family's cottage in Wantisden, near Woodbridge, was badly damaged by the fire - Credit: SFRS/Supplied by family

A fundraising appeal has been launched to help a family whose dream thatched-roof home was ravaged by fire.

The roof of Helen McClennon-Warnock and Richy Warnock's family home was completely destroyed by the fire, which has left them and son Jack, 5, staying in temporary accommodation arranged by their landlord.

The family – described by their relatives as "loving and caring people" – and their dog Minnie escaped the blaze without injury, although their beloved pet snake Freddy died in the fire.

Helen with the couple's son, Jack - Credit: Supplied by family

It is believed the fire, which happened last Thursday morning, may have been caused by a mouse chewing on electrical cables – although a cause has not been confirmed to the family by the fire service.

The fundraising appeal started by niece Savina Ghunowa has so far raised more than £3,000.

Miss Ghunowa, 18, likened the family and their home to "something from a fairytale" and said her auntie was a "hero" by getting everyone out safely.

She said: "Helen was a hero – she got everyone outside and even went back inside to save Minnie. She honestly is a superhero.

"It all came as such a shock, they would always host big family get togethers every year.

"It was such a beautiful cottage and it always felt so lovely and refreshing being there with them.

"Having a place like that is like every person's dream."

Helen McClennon-Warnock and Richy Warnock lost the majority of their possessions in the fire - Credit: Supplied by family

The majority of the family's possessions were lost to the fire, which had as many as six fire crews battling it at any one time.

The exterior walls were also badly damaged.

Miss Ghunowa added the family has been overwhelmed by the support shown by the community since the fire.

She said: "It is amazing – people have been so caring and thoughtful. We are thankful to everyone for their support.

"My auntie does so much charity work and my uncle is a carer – they are just such a lovely family.

"They deserve every single penny that's raised after what they have been through, they are both such caring people."

Donations to the fundraising appeal can be made here.