News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Family overwhelmed by support after 'fairytale' cottage ravaged by fire

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 5:08 PM March 8, 2021   
The family's cottage in Wantisden, near Woodbridge, was badly damaged by the fire 

The family's cottage in Wantisden, near Woodbridge, was badly damaged by the fire - Credit: SFRS/Supplied by family

A fundraising appeal has been launched to help a family whose dream thatched-roof home was ravaged by fire.

The roof of Helen McClennon-Warnock and Richy Warnock's family home was completely destroyed by the fire, which has left them and son Jack, 5, staying in temporary accommodation arranged by their landlord.

The family – described by their relatives as "loving and caring people" – and their dog Minnie escaped the blaze without injury, although their beloved pet snake Freddy died in the fire.

Helen with the couple's son, Jack

Helen with the couple's son, Jack - Credit: Supplied by family

It is believed the fire, which happened last Thursday morning, may have been caused by a mouse chewing on electrical cables – although a cause has not been confirmed to the family by the fire service.

The fundraising appeal started by niece Savina Ghunowa has so far raised more than £3,000.

Miss Ghunowa, 18, likened the family and their home to "something from a fairytale" and said her auntie was a "hero" by getting everyone out safely.

She said: "Helen was a hero – she got everyone outside and even went back inside to save Minnie. She honestly is a superhero.

Most Read

  1. 1 Horse found abandoned in field so over-bred rescuers thought she was a cow
  2. 2 Man killed in car fire named as former police chief
  3. 3 'Essex Boys' killer released from prison to live in Suffolk
  1. 4 Village pub plans dining experience expansion
  2. 5 First lockdown restrictions lifted today - what can you do now?
  3. 6 'A lad who wasn't in the 18 will be involved' - Cook to make changes for Lincoln clash
  4. 7 Plans lodged for 17 new homes in Suffolk village
  5. 8 Everything you need to know about East Anglia’s secret underground hideaway 
  6. 9 Anger after trees 'cut down without any consent'
  7. 10 What does £400k buy if you are house hunting in Suffolk?

"It all came as such a shock, they would always host big family get togethers every year.

"It was such a beautiful cottage and it always felt so lovely and refreshing being there with them.

"Having a place like that is like every person's dream."

Helen McClennon-Warnock and Richy Warnock lost the majority of their possessions in the fire

Helen McClennon-Warnock and Richy Warnock lost the majority of their possessions in the fire - Credit: Supplied by family

The majority of the family's possessions were lost to the fire, which had as many as six fire crews battling it at any one time.

The exterior walls were also badly damaged.

Miss Ghunowa added the family has been overwhelmed by the support shown by the community since the fire.

She said: "It is amazing – people have been so caring and thoughtful. We are thankful to everyone for their support.

"My auntie does so much charity work and my uncle is a carer – they are just such a lovely family.

"They deserve every single penny that's raised after what they have been through, they are both such caring people."

Donations to the fundraising appeal can be made here.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Green Cavendish

Investigation launched as man dies after car fire in village

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
The public will now be able to drive to Tendring Council car parks to visit Clacton seafront Picture

Beachgoers fined for refusing to pack up chairs and blankets

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Part of the site off Post Mill Lane in Fressingfield that has been turned down for development by t

Planning and Development

'Landmark' refusal of 18 homes in Suffolk village aided by community

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Novelist and screenwriter Anthony Horowitz Picture: GREGG BROWN

Filming for new TV detective thriller to take place in Suffolk

Brad Jones

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus