Lost memorial naming employees who died is restored and put on show
PUBLISHED: 08:46 08 November 2018
Archant
A recently-discovered First World War memorial detailing the names of East of England Co-op employees who lost their lives in the conflict has been put on display leading up to Armistice Day.
The memorial, which details the names of thirty employees who lost their lives during the war, has been lovingly restored by local stonemasons HL Perfitt.
It is now taking pride of place in the East of England Co-op Funeral Service’s Hamilton Road, Felixstowe, branch.
Visualised by funeral co-ordinator Rita Peck, the memorial has been incorporated into a special window display, which also features a dress adorned with an array of poppies, handmade woollen poppy wreaths and handmade poppies donated by the children of Fairfield Infant School, Felixstowe.
Adam Gray, area manager at the East of England Co-op Funeral Services, said: “I hope the window display will serve as a meaningful tribute on behalf of the town. It is a privilege to be a part of this important event for the community.”