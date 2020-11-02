Boy, 16, arrested after Warhammer shop window smashed

A 16-year-old has been arrested following a break-in at the Warhammer shop in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY POLICE Archant

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after someone was seen smashing the window of Bury St Edmunds’ Warhammer shop.

The incident took place at the storein Risbygate Street in the early hours of Saturday, October 31.

Officers were called at 2.50am to reports of someone using a hammer to smash a window at the premises. The culprit then fled from the scene.

Police arrested a 16-year-old boy nearby on suspicion of burglary, possession of an offensive weapon and going equipped to steal.

He was questioned at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre, before being bailed to return to police on November 28.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to get in touch by calling 101.

The window of the Warhammer shop in Bury St Edmunds has been boarded up after the break-in. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND The window of the Warhammer shop in Bury St Edmunds has been boarded up after the break-in. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND