Hottest day of the year forecasted for Easter weekend as Suffolk basks in Spring sun

PUBLISHED: 07:52 18 April 2019

Beach huts by the prom in Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Beach huts by the prom in Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Suffolk is set to see the hottest day of the year so far over the Easter weekend as temperatures break into the mid twenties.

Friday will see the best of the weather, with temperatures potentially hitting 24C, but clear skies are expected throughout the weekend.

Despite a small chance of mist earlier on today, the sun is expected to burn through to bring temperatures in the low twenties.

Phil Garner, forecaster for Weatherquest, said: “It will be fine and dry all through the day.

“It is looking like there will be some patchy mist to start the day but there will be widespread sunshine for most of Suffolk.

“There will be a light wind blowing in from the West leading to temperatures staying at 12C to 14C around the coast but further inland there could be highs of 21C.

“This evening will be cool. It is looking like the skies will stay clear and temperature could fall as low as 3C.

“Friday will be warmer still and it may be the warmest day of the year so far.”

