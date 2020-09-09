Suffolk set for September scorcher as temperatures could reach 28C

Suffolk is set to sizzle in a mid-September heatwave. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Suffolk looks set for a mid-September scorcher as temperatures are predicted to rise as high as 28C across the county.

People flocked to Felixstowe beach as temperatures soared into the 30's in August. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN People flocked to Felixstowe beach as temperatures soared into the 30's in August. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The county looks likely to revel in glorious sunshine after Saturday as southerly winds bring warm temperatures to East Anglia.

Although Saturday is set to be a reasonably cooler 21C, Sunday will mark the beginning of the warm spell as temperatures are predicted to rise to 25C.

Zoë Johnson, forecaster for East Anglia-based agency Weatherquest, said: “Sunday is going to be the warmer day of the two – a largely dry day with sunny spells.

“Monday will be the day when temperatures start really climbing with the introduction of southerly winds. Generally it will be a bright and sunny day with a maximum temperature of around 27C.

“Into the evening and Tuesday morning there is the chance of uncertainty in terms of heavy and potentially thundery showers.

“Tuesday looks to be another hot day with temperatures likely to reach 28C.”

Miss Johnson added temperatures are around three degrees higher than average for this time of year due to the southerly winds.