E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk set for September scorcher as temperatures could reach 28C

PUBLISHED: 17:31 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:31 09 September 2020

Suffolk is set to sizzle in a mid-September heatwave. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk is set to sizzle in a mid-September heatwave. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Suffolk looks set for a mid-September scorcher as temperatures are predicted to rise as high as 28C across the county.

People flocked to Felixstowe beach as temperatures soared into the 30's in August. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPeople flocked to Felixstowe beach as temperatures soared into the 30's in August. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The county looks likely to revel in glorious sunshine after Saturday as southerly winds bring warm temperatures to East Anglia.

Although Saturday is set to be a reasonably cooler 21C, Sunday will mark the beginning of the warm spell as temperatures are predicted to rise to 25C.

Zoë Johnson, forecaster for East Anglia-based agency Weatherquest, said: “Sunday is going to be the warmer day of the two – a largely dry day with sunny spells.

“Monday will be the day when temperatures start really climbing with the introduction of southerly winds. Generally it will be a bright and sunny day with a maximum temperature of around 27C.

“Into the evening and Tuesday morning there is the chance of uncertainty in terms of heavy and potentially thundery showers.

“Tuesday looks to be another hot day with temperatures likely to reach 28C.”

Miss Johnson added temperatures are around three degrees higher than average for this time of year due to the southerly winds.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Second court appearance for teenager accused of shooting boy, 15, in Kesgrave

Police officers remain in the Kesgrave area following the shooting Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public may be told to stay home during night time hours as the government considers bringing in a curfew Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk set for September scorcher as temperatures could reach 28C

Suffolk is set to sizzle in a mid-September heatwave. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Return of Town fans to Portman Road could be delayed by new coronavirus rules

It's still unclear when Ipswich Town fans could be returning to Portman Road to watch football again after the new Covid-19 restrictions were announced . Photo: PA

High Court considering campaigners concerns over felling of historic woodland

Substantial felling of Coronation Wood would take place to create space for new buildings at Sizewell B Picture: MIKE PAGE AERIAL PHOTO LIBRARY