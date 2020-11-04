E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Fraudsters posing as Amazon try to take money from woman on doorstep

PUBLISHED: 16:23 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:23 04 November 2020

Two men who claimed to be working for Amazon tried to take money from a woman in Stowmarket in an attempted doorstep fraud. Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two men who claimed to be working for Amazon tried to take money from a woman in Stowmarket in an attempted doorstep fraud. Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two men who claimed to be working for Amazon tried to take money from a woman in Stowmarket in an attempted doorstep fraud.

Police are issuing a warning to residents across Suffolk following the attempted doorstep fraud, which occurred at 9am this morning in the vicinity of Phoenix Way.

Two men knocked on the door of a house in the area and told the occupant that she owed them £100 for unpaid Amazon purchases, which she knew was not true and so the men subsequently left.

Shortly after this, the same woman then received a phone call from an unknown number, with the caller claiming she needed to pay for items bought on her Amazon account. However, she had already double-checked with Amazon that there were no payments outstanding.

One of the men who called at the door is described as being white, aged in his 20s, of a heavy build and with blonde hair. He was wearing a gold chain and numerous other items of gold jewellery.

The second man is described as being mixed race, aged in his early 20s, of a slim build and wearing a black converse tracksuit.

The men did not make any threats towards the woman whose house they called at, or make any attempts to enter the property. They walked off along a footpath, heading in the general direction of Mortimer Road.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Stowmarket Neighbourhood Response Team, quoting reference 63986/20.

