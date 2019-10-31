E-edition Read the EADT online edition
BT warning after shoes seen on overhead cables

31 October, 2019 - 19:00
Police say they do not believe the shoes signal any drug dealing or criminal behaviour Picture: ARCHANT

Police say they do not believe the shoes signal any drug dealing or criminal behaviour Picture: ARCHANT

BT has "strongly advised" against anyone interfering with its network after shoes were seen dangling from overheard cables in Bury St Edmunds.

Shoes over power and telephone wires in Bury St Edmunds have been causing a stir in the town Picture: ARCHANTShoes over power and telephone wires in Bury St Edmunds have been causing a stir in the town Picture: ARCHANT

Openreach, which is part of the BT Group, warned the behaviour could not only cause injuries, but also disrupt important services.

In recent weeks, shoes and trainers have started appearing over power and telephone wires in Bury, baffling residents in the attractive Suffolk town.

Incidents have been reported in Mustow Street, Northgate Street, Fornham Road, Mildenhall Road, Southgate Street and Out Risbygate.

The practice has been seen across Britian for decades, with a common held belief that the presence of shoes indicates drug dealing territories or that drugs are available nearby.

Shoes at Hardwick Lane, Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANTShoes at Hardwick Lane, Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Others believe the behaviour is purely trivial and is done as a prank.

Suffolk police said it is aware of the incidents and that steps are being made with partners to remove the footwear.

The force added that it does not believe the shoes are "indicative of drug dealing or other criminality".

MORE: Have you seen shoes hanging over power lines in Bury St Edmunds

A spokesman for Openreach said: "We strongly advise against anybody interfering with any part of our network.

"Not only could they injure themselves, but they could also cause substantial disruption to telephone and broadband services that people rely on."

A reporting tool is available on Openreach's website where residents can flag any incidents.

Speaking previously, Matt Paisley, locality inspector for Bury St Edmunds, said: "We are aware of the presence of shoes and trainers appearing over power lines in and around Bury St Edmunds.

"Enquiries have been carried out and there is nothing currently to suggest that the presence is indicative of any drug dealing or other criminality.

"We are working with our partners to ensure these items are removed from public visibility in a timely manner.

"At this time, there is no cause for concern regarding this activity, but we ask the public to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity by reporting an incident via the constabulary's website or by calling 101."

Visit Openreach's website here to report any incidents.

