Warning issued after doorstep trader reported in Stowmarket

Timothy Bradford

Published: 11:12 AM May 20, 2022
The work of Suffolk Trading Standards has been praised for protecting residents and businesses Pict

Officers from Suffolk trading standards have advised people in Stowmarket about a door to door trader offering to resin their driveways. - Credit: Suffolk Trading Standards

A door to door trader offering to resin peoples' driveways has been reported to Suffolk Trading Standards.

The trader was active in Stowmarket on Tuesday, where they were offering to complete the work for £300.

They did not provide any paperwork and no cancellation notices were given despite them being a legal requirement. In addition, no address was given on their website.

Suffolk Trading Standards advised all affected residents of their rights, with some of them agreeing to continue with the work already being carried out. 

Trading standards also offered advice for people looking to have work done on their home, telling people to "never agree to have any work done as a result of a cold call, and don't be pressurised into having the job done immediately". 

In addition, they said people should "get quotes from two or three traders", and that you should "ask for the full name and address from a trader before dealing with them, and never rely slowly on a mobile phone number."

Finally, they advise that one should "ask for a written quotation detailing all the proposed work and a final price for the job" and "only pay once the work is completed to your satisfaction". 

Suffolk County Council
Stowmarket News

