Rail passengers warned of Bank Holiday disruption to services

PUBLISHED: 12:02 03 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:22 03 August 2020

Services will be affected by railway maintenance work across the East Anglia region over the August Bank Holiday weekend, says Network Rail. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Network Rail

Rail passengers are being warned of disruption to services over the August Bank Holiday weekend because of maintenance work.

Network Rail engineers will be carrying out a programme of upgrades and maintenance across the East Anglia region.

Passengers are advised to check before travelling, as some services will be affected.

They include Ipswich to Norwich/Bury St Edmunds from Sunday August 30 to Monday, August 31 for work to renew more than half a mile of track at Needham Market, track maintenance, drainage works, and overhead wire and structure works to improve reliability.

Services between Lowestoft and Norwich will also be affected on Saturday, August 29 and Sunday, August 30 for track maintenance work at Cantley.

You may also want to watch:

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: “We’re carrying out essential upgrades and maintenance to our tracks and equipment to ultimately reduce the number of delays and cancellations to passengers’ journeys.

“Anyone travelling over the Bank Holiday weekend should check how their journey could be affected.”

Jamie Burles, managing director of Greater Anglia, said rail replacement buses would be running and reminded passengers of the rules of wearing face coverings on public transport.

He said: “We are running additional rail replacement buses to ensure customers can maintain social distancing. Customers should wear face covering when on our stations, trains and rail replacement buses, unless they are exempt from doing so.

“Customers should check before they travel and allow more time for their journeys while the work is taking place. We would like to thank them for their patience and understanding and apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

Passengers should check before they travel with National Rail enquiries or with their train operator.

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Car crashes through fence into Thorpeness Meare

A car has driven into the Meare in Thorpeness after the driver lost control and crashed through a fence. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A14 reopens after police incident

Police have closed the A14 between Rougham and Beyton due to an incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

