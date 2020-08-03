Rail passengers warned of Bank Holiday disruption to services

Rail passengers are being warned of disruption to services over the August Bank Holiday weekend because of maintenance work.

Network Rail engineers will be carrying out a programme of upgrades and maintenance across the East Anglia region.

Passengers are advised to check before travelling, as some services will be affected.

They include Ipswich to Norwich/Bury St Edmunds from Sunday August 30 to Monday, August 31 for work to renew more than half a mile of track at Needham Market, track maintenance, drainage works, and overhead wire and structure works to improve reliability.

Services between Lowestoft and Norwich will also be affected on Saturday, August 29 and Sunday, August 30 for track maintenance work at Cantley.

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: “We’re carrying out essential upgrades and maintenance to our tracks and equipment to ultimately reduce the number of delays and cancellations to passengers’ journeys.

“Anyone travelling over the Bank Holiday weekend should check how their journey could be affected.”

Jamie Burles, managing director of Greater Anglia, said rail replacement buses would be running and reminded passengers of the rules of wearing face coverings on public transport.

He said: “We are running additional rail replacement buses to ensure customers can maintain social distancing. Customers should wear face covering when on our stations, trains and rail replacement buses, unless they are exempt from doing so.

“Customers should check before they travel and allow more time for their journeys while the work is taking place. We would like to thank them for their patience and understanding and apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

Passengers should check before they travel with National Rail enquiries or with their train operator.