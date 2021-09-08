Warning over risks of outdoor fires as warm weather continues
People are being warned of the risks of outdoor fires as the warm temperatures look set to continue in Suffolk.
With temperatures across Suffolk hotter than many European sun spots such as Athens, Suffolk Fire and Rescue are encouraging people to take extra care when dealing with a fire outside.
This comes after a warning was issued for wildfires in Thetford Forrest due to the high temperatures, which could reach around 29C in some places tomorrow.
A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “With the recent dry conditions and this spell of fine weather, we’re asking people to be aware that fires outdoors and in the open become a greater risk.
“These could be fires in our forests and woods, in parks and open spaces or even in gardens where grass is drying out.
"Such fires can happen naturally, but in many cases the cause is man-made.
“This could be a single-use barbecue not being used or disposed of correctly, or cigarette ends being tossed away or thrown from vehicles.
"Even hot exhausts from cars can be enough to start a fire, or glass being left outside which catches the sun.
“We always hope that people leave places how they found them, so that would mean properly disposing of barbecues or cigarettes.
"We urge people to be aware of these dangers and respect their surroundings.
“If you see a fire at any time of year, call 999 immediately.”