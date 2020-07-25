Weather warning issued for thunderstorms by Met Office

Thunderstorms could be on the way for parts of Suffolk today – with a yellow weather warning in place from the Met Office.

While many places will miss the heaviest showers, bands of thunderstorms will likely bring some disruption, according to forecasters.

The Met Office has warned that the thundery weather could affect driving conditions and delays to train services are possible.

Adam Dury, from Weatherquest, said there is a higher chance of thunderstorms towards the end of the afternoon and into the evening.

“There is a risk of a few thunderstorms and there could be some heavy rain out there in places,” he said.

“It’s more likely in the west or north of the region, the further south you go, it’s more likely to be rain.

“But there is potential for some thundery conditions, with a higher chance in the late afternoon and into the evening.”

He added that the region will see high temperatures of 20-21C (68/69F).