E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Warning over 'British Gas' scam calls

PUBLISHED: 12:13 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:13 27 February 2020

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning over scam 'British Gas' calls Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning over scam 'British Gas' calls Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Archant

Fraudsters are calling Suffolk householders pretending to be from British Gas in an attempt to gain bank details, trading standards has warned.

Suffolk Trading Standards said it has received reports of scam calls from someone purporting to be from British Gas.

The caller claims the householder needs to have their meter changed and then asks a number of questions to gain personal information and bank details.

A spokesman for trading standards said: "If you receive a similar call, please hang up and do not provide them with any of the information that they are asking for.

"If you would like to get confirmation from your supplier of any changes to your account, seek out their telephone number from an old bill and wait at least five minutes to ensure the line has been cleared from the scam call."

Any scam calls can be reported to trading standards on 0808 223 1133.

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man dies after car comes off road into pond

A man has died after his car came off the road and into a pond in Gazeley, near Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The ultimate guide to Suffolk bread - 19 independent bakeries to visit

Two Magpies bakery in Darsham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man dies after car comes off road into pond

A man has died after his car came off the road and into a pond in Gazeley, near Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The ultimate guide to Suffolk bread - 19 independent bakeries to visit

Two Magpies bakery in Darsham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man found dead inside car in Needham Market

Suffolk police has confirmed a man has been found dead inside a car in Needham Market Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

In pictures: Suffolk’s first sighting of snow this winter

Clara Arrowsmith, 9 months, having her first taste of snow in Fornham St Martin near Bury St Edmunds Picture: TAZ CLARKE

Get free chocolates in Suffolk this Saturday - including hot cross bun truffles

Marimba launches its new seasonal chocolates at the weekend with free samples available all day Picture: Marimba

Warning over ‘British Gas’ scam calls

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning over scam 'British Gas' calls Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Adult training company ranked ‘Inadequate’ by Ofsted

Ofsted has branded the training provided for young people working in the childcare sector by People and Business Development of Haverhill as 'Inadequate'. Picture FILE/PA PHOTOS
Drive 24