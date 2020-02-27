Warning over 'British Gas' scam calls

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning over scam 'British Gas' calls Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO Archant

Fraudsters are calling Suffolk householders pretending to be from British Gas in an attempt to gain bank details, trading standards has warned.

Suffolk Trading Standards said it has received reports of scam calls from someone purporting to be from British Gas.

The caller claims the householder needs to have their meter changed and then asks a number of questions to gain personal information and bank details.

A spokesman for trading standards said: "If you receive a similar call, please hang up and do not provide them with any of the information that they are asking for.

"If you would like to get confirmation from your supplier of any changes to your account, seek out their telephone number from an old bill and wait at least five minutes to ensure the line has been cleared from the scam call."

Any scam calls can be reported to trading standards on 0808 223 1133.