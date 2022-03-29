Warning over counterfeit Wonka chocolate bars sold in Suffolk

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning about counterfeit Wonka-branded chocolate bars sold in the county.

According to a post on Facebook, the bars, mimicking those from Roald Dahl's 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' book, are being sold in shops and online and may be unsafe to eat.

Suffolk Trading Standards said any Wonka-branded chocolate which doesn’t feature the official ‘Ferrero’ or ‘Ferrara Candy Company’ trademarks on the label is likely to be a counterfeit.

It said on social media: "These counterfeit Wonka bars may be unsafe to eat, as they might have been produced or repackaged by unregistered businesses or individuals who aren’t complying with food hygiene, labelling and traceability laws.

"Some of the counterfeit Wonka Bars removed from sale across the country have been found to contain allergens that weren’t listed on the label.

"This poses a major health risk to anyone who suffers from a food allergy or intolerance.

Tina Potter, head of incidents at the Food Standards Agency, said: "With Easter less than a month away, it is more important than ever that parents and grandparents are aware of the risks that these bogus chocolate bars could pose to their children, particularly those living with a food allergy or intolerance.

“There is no way of knowing what ingredients are in these bars or what food hygiene practices are being followed by the people making or repackaging them.

“If you have bought these knock-off bars, do not eat them or give them to friends and family.”