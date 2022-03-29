News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Warning over counterfeit Wonka chocolate bars sold in Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 5:14 PM March 29, 2022
Chocolate bars Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Chocolate bars Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning about counterfeit Wonka-branded chocolate bars sold in the county.

According to a post on Facebook, the bars, mimicking those from Roald Dahl's 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' book, are being sold in shops and online and may be unsafe to eat.

Suffolk Trading Standards said any Wonka-branded chocolate which doesn’t feature the official ‘Ferrero’ or ‘Ferrara Candy Company’ trademarks on the label is likely to be a counterfeit.

It said on social media: "These counterfeit Wonka bars may be unsafe to eat, as they might have been produced or repackaged by unregistered businesses or individuals who aren’t complying with food hygiene, labelling and traceability laws.

"Some of the counterfeit Wonka Bars removed from sale across the country have been found to contain allergens that weren’t listed on the label.

"This poses a major health risk to anyone who suffers from a food allergy or intolerance.

Tina Potter, head of incidents at the Food Standards Agency, said: "With Easter less than a month away, it is more important than ever that parents and grandparents are aware of the risks that these bogus chocolate bars could pose to their children, particularly those living with a food allergy or intolerance.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Heaven on earth' - Suffolk beach named one of the best in England
  2. 2 Snow possible in Suffolk this week as warm spell ends
  3. 3 Suffolk actor to return for final ever episode of Holby City
  1. 4 'I wanted to be anywhere else but Ipswich... thankfully everything changed' - Woolfenden on his Town resurgence
  2. 5 'They are so difficult to play against... I don't want them in the top six!' - Oxford boss Robinson heaps praise on Ipswich
  3. 6 Rail services in Suffolk affected after person hit by train
  4. 7 Suffolk wedding venue ranked as one of the best in the UK
  5. 8 Interactive map reveals Suffolk neighbourhoods with highest Covid rates
  6. 9 'I've never seen anything like it' - hundreds of starfish wash up on beach
  7. 10 Conservation group concerned new 279 homes plans will create 'new village'

“There is no way of knowing what ingredients are in these bars or what food hygiene practices are being followed by the people making or repackaging them.

“If you have bought these knock-off bars, do not eat them or give them to friends and family.”

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk County Council
Suffolk

Don't Miss

This town cottage in Southwold is on the market for £1 million

Suffolk Live News

Look inside £1million cottage in Southwold with bags of character

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna punches the air in celebration after his side had secured a 1-0

Ipswich Town vs Plymouth Argyle | Match reaction

'Potentially a powerful football club' - McKenna on Plymouth win

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The Notcutts awards

Garden centre's staff are celebrated at awards

Dominic Bareham

person
TV presenter Sandi Toksvig will be visiting Ickworth House on More4 tomorrow night (March 27)

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk set to appear on new Sunday night TV show

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon