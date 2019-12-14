E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Delivery van blocks firefighters on way to blaze

PUBLISHED: 07:23 14 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:23 14 December 2019

Firefighters have asked motorists to mind where they park Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Firefighters have asked motorists to mind where they park Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

Firefighters have warned motorists to mind where they park after a crew was blocked by a delivery van on their way to a fire in Colchester.

Fire crews were called to reports of a fire, in St Andrew Avenue, at around 1.20pm on Friday, December 13, after the owner of the house discovered their oven had caught alight.

However, while on their way to the incident, crews were had to turn around and find another route after their path was blocked by a delivery van parked on the road.

Crew Manager Kim Polley said: "At this time of year we see more delivery vans than ever on the road, as well as people visiting family and friends, meaning streets will be busier and more parked up.

"When you park, even if it's just for a few minutes, please consider whether an emergency service vehicle could get through - if you're unsure then park elsewhere.

"It is always incredibly frustrating when we can't respond to fires as quickly as we should because our path is blocked by a badly parked vehicle."

A spokesman for Essex Fire and Rescue Service said the fire had not spread and that damage to the property was minimal.

Most Read

Suffolk General Election 2019 results in full – plus all the reaction and analysis

Conservative supporters at the Ipswich count in the Corn Exchange Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Bird flu outbreak confirmed on Suffolk farm - 27,000 poultry to be culled

All 27,000 chickens on a farm in Suffolk will have to be culled after a bird flu outbreak was discovered Picture: THEGREENJ

Man dies after three vehicle A140 crash

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Mouse droppings and filthy kitchen uncovered at Chinese takeaway

Mandarin Chinese takeaway in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Most Read

Suffolk General Election 2019 results in full – plus all the reaction and analysis

Conservative supporters at the Ipswich count in the Corn Exchange Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Bird flu outbreak confirmed on Suffolk farm - 27,000 poultry to be culled

All 27,000 chickens on a farm in Suffolk will have to be culled after a bird flu outbreak was discovered Picture: THEGREENJ

Man dies after three vehicle A140 crash

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Mouse droppings and filthy kitchen uncovered at Chinese takeaway

Mandarin Chinese takeaway in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Drunk student crashed dad’s sports car while four times over the limit

A police officer could smell alcohol on Megan Russell's breath at the scene Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Now Mr Johnson, it’s time for you to deliver on your election pledges to us!

Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement in Downing Street after the Conservative Party was returned to power in the General Election with an increased majority. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

A paedophile couple and a burglar are among those jailed this week

Jessica Fry and Mark Gable have been jailed for more than 21 years following a string of child sex abuse videos Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Man convicted of sexually abusing schoolboy

Robin Croft was convicted at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Delivery van blocks firefighters on way to blaze

Firefighters have asked motorists to mind where they park Picture: PHIL MORLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists