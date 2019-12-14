Delivery van blocks firefighters on way to blaze

Firefighters have asked motorists to mind where they park Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

Firefighters have warned motorists to mind where they park after a crew was blocked by a delivery van on their way to a fire in Colchester.

Fire crews were called to reports of a fire, in St Andrew Avenue, at around 1.20pm on Friday, December 13, after the owner of the house discovered their oven had caught alight.

However, while on their way to the incident, crews were had to turn around and find another route after their path was blocked by a delivery van parked on the road.

Crew Manager Kim Polley said: "At this time of year we see more delivery vans than ever on the road, as well as people visiting family and friends, meaning streets will be busier and more parked up.

"When you park, even if it's just for a few minutes, please consider whether an emergency service vehicle could get through - if you're unsure then park elsewhere.

"It is always incredibly frustrating when we can't respond to fires as quickly as we should because our path is blocked by a badly parked vehicle."

A spokesman for Essex Fire and Rescue Service said the fire had not spread and that damage to the property was minimal.