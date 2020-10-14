E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Warrant carried out in school cul-de-sac and man reported for drug offences

PUBLISHED: 12:19 14 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:19 14 October 2020

Officers executed a warrant at an address in Parsons Field, Dedham, yesterday after community concerns about drug use and anti-social behaviour. Picture: ESSEX POLICE COLCHESTER

Officers executed a warrant at an address in Parsons Field, Dedham, yesterday after community concerns about drug use and anti-social behaviour. Picture: ESSEX POLICE COLCHESTER

Archant

A man has been reported for alleged drug offences after a warrant was executed at a property near Dedham Primary School.

Officers from the Colchester community policing team attended the address in Parsons Field, Dedham, on Tuesday, October 13, after concerns were raised about drug use and anti-social behaviour in the area.

You may also want to watch:

A quantity of suspected drugs were seized and a 45-year-old man was reported for alleged drug offences.

Essex Police Colchester shared a social media post about the incident, saying: “Drugs cause harm in our communities because they are often linked to anti-social behaviour, the exploitation of vulnerable people and children, as well as other crimes, such as violence.

“Today’s warrant is just part of the work we do every day under Operation Sceptre to tackle drug-related crime and keep people safe.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

School closes for two weeks after a number of staff and students get coronavirus

Clacton Coastal Academy will now be closed until after half term Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

The former Ipswich Town players still looking for new clubs

Luke Hyam and Danny Rowe are both free agents. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Warrant carried out in school cul-de-sac and man reported for drug offences

Officers executed a warrant at an address in Parsons Field, Dedham, yesterday after community concerns about drug use and anti-social behaviour. Picture: ESSEX POLICE COLCHESTER

Woman suspected of racially abusing family is charged

Teresa Jefferies has been charged with racially abusing a family in Colchester last month (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Motion put forward for 20mph speed limits across the board in Suffolk’s residential streets

The Lib Dem, Green and Independent group at Suffolk County Council wants 20mph speed limits for all residential streets., Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS