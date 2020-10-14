Warrant carried out in school cul-de-sac and man reported for drug offences
PUBLISHED: 12:19 14 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:19 14 October 2020
A man has been reported for alleged drug offences after a warrant was executed at a property near Dedham Primary School.
Officers from the Colchester community policing team attended the address in Parsons Field, Dedham, on Tuesday, October 13, after concerns were raised about drug use and anti-social behaviour in the area.
A quantity of suspected drugs were seized and a 45-year-old man was reported for alleged drug offences.
Essex Police Colchester shared a social media post about the incident, saying: “Drugs cause harm in our communities because they are often linked to anti-social behaviour, the exploitation of vulnerable people and children, as well as other crimes, such as violence.
“Today’s warrant is just part of the work we do every day under Operation Sceptre to tackle drug-related crime and keep people safe.”
