Warrant issued for man who threw away heroin and cocaine worth more than £2,000

PUBLISHED: 20:00 08 October 2020

A judge has issued a warrant for the arrest of a man who tried to discard a bundle of wraps worth up to £3,000 after being confronted by police in a Bury St Edmunds alleyway.

Clovis Cliford was due to be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday (October 8) but failed to attend.

The 23-year-old, from Oxlow Lane, Dagenham, admitted two offences of possession with intent to supply class A drugs at a plea hearing in February which was adjourned until Thursday for a pre-sentence report.

At the hearing in February the court heard that Cliford threw a package containing more than 200 wraps of heroin and cocaine into a tree when confronted by police in an alleyway off Euston Close in May last year.

Police officers had attended an address in Euston Close in response to concerns for the welfare of a female resident on May 16, 2019.

There was no answer and no sign of movement inside the property, until the door was finally answered by a woman.

As one officer was invited into the property another walked towards an alleyway at the rear of the building and Cliford was seen leaving the property through a back door.

He walked through the garden and up the steps to the alleyway and appeared to have items clenched in his fist, the court heard.

He was seen to throw away a handful of items which an officer saw shake the branches of a tree and fall towards the ground.

Upon closer inspection the discarded package was found to contain 76 wraps of heroin worth between £740 and £1,110 and 140 wraps of cocaine with a value of £1,320 and £1,980.

