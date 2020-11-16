Village 21 homes plan deferred over ‘tandem parking’ concerns

Land off The Street in Badwell Ash, for 21 homes to be built. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Final approval needed for 21 homes to be build on former farmland in Badwell Ash has been pushed back so that parking arrangements can be improved.

Chatsworth Homes Ltd secured outline planning permission in August 2019 to build 21 homes on land at Warren Farm off The Street, with the final approval for the layout and designs being brought forward to Mid Suffolk District Council’s development control committee last week.

But while councillors acknowledged it was “almost there”, the final approval needed was deferred because they felt parking arrangements needed improving.

In particular, parking arrangements for seven of the homes having ‘tandem parking’ – a line of three spaces, including a garage space – was highlighted as an issue at other estates in the district.

There were also concerns about whether the green open space close to the existing pond, which is set to be retained, would be used for parking, and whether homes with court parking would not use those spaces and instead park on the road.

The committee unanimously agreed to defer a decision, asking the developers to come back with those issues ironed out so approval can be given.

Committee chairman Matthew Hicks said the committee did not feel strongly enough that it warranted refusal, but “what we feel is it needs tweaking and slightly improving”.

He said: “It’s a well thought-through project, it’s got environmental credentials,” but added: “I cannot support triple parking on a third of the estate – we know what happens”.

Ward councillor Richard Meyer said that the community and parish council were “largely supportive of the scheme” but requested that the existing hedgerows were retained around the site and the green open space wasn’t allowed to become car parking.

Graham Bloomfield, agent on behalf of the developers, said: “Overall the ethos of the scheme has been to not have something that is dominated by vehicles or highways infrastructure, so largely parking has been developed in a way where it is set back to the sides or rear of the properties.”

Seven of the 21 homes will be affordable with 14 market homes, and a mix of bungalows and two-four bed family homes.

Mr Bloomfield added that it was a “high quality scheme which is fully in keeping with its village surrounds”.

It is not yet clear when it will return to committee for a decision, but it is understood there is an ambition to get the final approval as soon as possible.