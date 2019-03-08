Rain

Combat ready - mercenaries in trials for UK squad

PUBLISHED: 19:30 06 April 2019

Alder Carr farm hosted trials for the UK squad of combat viking fighting over the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The art of combat from a bygone time was on full display as men fought with authentic weapons to prove stamina and skill.

The competitive combat group Blodorn Englar, based at Alder Carr Farm, near Needham Lake, hosted trials today for the UK squad.

Different groups from across the country came together with authentic clothing, shields and weapons - though with blunted edges - to fight.

Blodorn, which has 20-25 members, depicts a 9th-10th-century band of mercenaries who adhere to an honour-based system.

Adam Giles, from Blodorn, which has red and black shields, said today’s event was an opportunity for the groups to come together and train, with the 30 best warriors chosen to represent the UK at a major international event in Germany.

He said: “Today’s event was about a bit of competition for the guys, showing off what we can do with stamina and techniques. It’s been a really good event to get everyone together.”

At the event in Germany at the end of May there could be 800 fighters taking part Mr Giles said, adding they may also go out to Poland at the end of the year.

“It’s very, very popular in Eastern Europe and it’s growing in popularity in the UK,” he said.

Mr Giles, 40, from Ipswich and who runs a recruitment company for lorry drivers, said many of the members have stressful jobs so the group was a way to let off steam.

He added: “It’s also like a brotherhood as well. Socially we are very close and on the battlefield we watch each other’s backs as well.”

Members have a diverse range of backgrounds, including ex-military, martial arts enthusiasts and history buffs.

Mr Giles said anyone interested in getting involved, aged from 17/18, is welcome to come along on Sunday mornings at 10am at Alder Carr Farm.

To find the group on Facebook search for Blodorn Englar.

