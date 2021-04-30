Two people rescued after flooding in West Mersea

Published: 8:59 AM April 30, 2021

Two people had to be rescued by Essex Fire and Resuce after flooding in The Stroud, West Mersea. - Credit: Google Street View

Two people left trapped in their car at high tide on Mersea Island.

Essex Fire and Rescue crews were called to The Strood after a car became trapped as the tide covered the access road to the island at 2.55am this morning.

Teams from Colchester, Tollesbury, West Mersea and Essex urban search and rescue freed the two people from their car.

The pair were unhurt and were left in the care of the East of England NHS Ambulance Trust.

Watch manager at West Mersea Fire Station, Dave Farrant, said: "This incident shows how easy it can be to get into trouble in and around water - never drive into floodwater or a rising tide, it's just not worth taking the chance.

"It's Water Awareness week this week and it's so important we keep spreading the message that people need to give water the respect it deserves."



