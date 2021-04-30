Two people rescued after flooding in West Mersea
- Credit: Google Street View
Two people left trapped in their car at high tide on Mersea Island.
Essex Fire and Rescue crews were called to The Strood after a car became trapped as the tide covered the access road to the island at 2.55am this morning.
Teams from Colchester, Tollesbury, West Mersea and Essex urban search and rescue freed the two people from their car.
The pair were unhurt and were left in the care of the East of England NHS Ambulance Trust.
Watch manager at West Mersea Fire Station, Dave Farrant, said: "This incident shows how easy it can be to get into trouble in and around water - never drive into floodwater or a rising tide, it's just not worth taking the chance.
You may also want to watch:
"It's Water Awareness week this week and it's so important we keep spreading the message that people need to give water the respect it deserves."
Most Read
- 1 'Sexual monster' jailed for 25 years for rape and abuse of girl
- 2 'I am very, very comfortable that I will be part of Ipswich Town's future' - Every word from Paul Cook's pre-match press conference
- 3 Why Ipswich Town's new owners didn't buy Newcastle United after 'kicking the tyres' on Magpies
- 4 Villagers looking for new owner for beloved shop and cafe
- 5 Disgraced teacher avoids jail for sexual activity with teenager
- 6 New TV drama with Timothy Spall starts filming in village
- 7 Woman dies in Saxmundham medical emergency
- 8 Man in his 80s dies following collision on A143
- 9 'It'll be out with the old and in with the new' - Cook on summer of change ahead for Ipswich Town
- 10 Cook on whether Simpson could get his chance as Norwood and Harrop return