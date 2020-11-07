Honour the fallen from home: List of Remembrance Day services 2020

Remembrance Day 2020 will look different due to the coronavirus pandemic - see the full list of Suffolk services Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Remembrance Sunday in 2020 will look very different - because of the coronavirus pandemic, traditional services and parades across Suffolk and north Essex are being scaled back.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

However, organisers have adapted well with many councils and Royal British Legion branches setting up live streams so people can honour the fallen from the comfort of their own homes.

Here is a list of the main Remembrance Day services:

Bury St Edmunds

The town’s Remembrance commemorations will look different this year, with only a small number of people invited to an event on Angel Hill, at the memorial cross.

This starts at 10.45am and will take place on Wednesday, November 11, Armistice Day.

On Remembrance Sunday itself, Bury St Edmunds will honour the fallen at St Edmundsbury Cathedral.

The Dean, the Very Revd Joe Hawes, will join the vicar of St Mary’s Church and Dr Mike Harrison, the Bishop of Dunwich, at the Angel Hill war memorial.

St Mary’s is also planning to host an online prayer session via Facebook at 9.30am, with a service held on Zoom later in the day, at around 6pm.

Colchester

The Mayor of Colchester Robert Davidson will be hosting a small, socially distanced private service which Colchester Garrison Commander Lieutenant Colonel Jim McManus is holding at Merville Barracks.

Ben Sutton, of Colchester Community Group, has offered to live stream the event to his Facebook page.

Clacton

The Clacton branch of the Royal British Legion has teamed up with Tendring District Council to deliver a virtual event in the town this year.

A video ceremony is set to take place, with community groups and veterans expected to feature in the online presentation.

The event will be streamed via Facebook from 10.55am on Sunday.

Felixstowe

Also planning to premiere a virtual event, the Felixstowe branch of the Royal British Legion is set to remember those who lost their lives in conflict with a ‘Festival of Remembrance’ on Saturday at 7pm.

Join us as we remember all those that lost their lives in conflict.

The event is free to watch via this link, but the branch asks if viewers make a donation to the Poppy Appeal.

The stream can also be accessed via YouTube.

On Sunday, a small civic party will lay wreaths at the war memorial at 11am.

Formal wreath laying by others will follow in allotted time slots to enable this to take place in accordance with social distancing rules.

This year’s Act of Remembrance will also be live-streamed on the branch’s Facebook page.

“Despite the changes this year, we are encouraging people across the nations to ensure Remembrance Sunday is still marked appropriately by taking part in remote and socially distanced Remembrance activity, whether that be watching the service on television or pausing for the two-minute silence in their home or on their doorsteps,” a branch spokesman said.

Ipswich

The Ipswich event, usually attended by thousands of people, is also greatly reduced this year.

There will be no parade, with the official wreath laying by invitation-only.

Wreaths of associations will be laid by the town’s branch of the Royal British Legion earlier in the day, according to the Ipswich War Memorial.

Areas will be set aside for family members paying tribute, for private laying.

The general public is advised not to attend, but the service is being live-streamed by the BBC.

People will be able to listen to the commemorations on BBC Radio Suffolk.

Watch the video stream via this link.

Lowestoft

Lowestoft Town Council and locals came together on Tuesday to produce a shortened service that remembers all the men and women who fought to protect our country.

The service, filmed by Joshua Freemantle, will be streamed on the town council’s YouTube and Facebook pages at 10.45am on Sunday, with words from the mayor of Lowestoft, Alan Green, Royal British Legion chairman Phil Turner and poem readings from Ormiston Denes Academy students.

Stowmarket

There will be a scaled-down Remembrance Sunday ceremony taking place instead of the traditional service at the parish church and parade through the town.

On Sunday, a small number of representatives of the Stowmarket Branch of the Royal British Legion, St Peter’s and St Mary’s parish church and the town council will meet at the Memorial Gates at the Recreation Ground to pay tribute to those who have lost their lives during conflict and to observe the two minute silence at 11am.

Attendance is invitation only, but the service will be live-streamed via the Stowmarket Live YouTube channel from 10.45am.

Sudbury

Sudbury Town Council, alongside with the Royal British Legion, are organising this year’s Remembrance Sunday in the town.

No parade or service will take place in St Gregory’s Church.

However, organisers are hosting a short outdoor service and wreath laying at both the British and American war memorials.

The small service will take place on Sunday outside St Gregory’s Church in front of the British War Memorial from 2.30pm.

Members of the public are invited to watch the service online via this link.

In line with Government guidelines, social distancing measures will be in place during the service and wreath laying.

One member from each group and organisation is being invited to attend the service and lay a wreath.

To ensure numbers are kept to a minimum, only the British Legion standard bearers will attend the service.

Woodbridge

A condensed civic party will lay wreaths at the bandstand in Elmhurst Park, forming the Act of Remembrance on Sunday.

Woodbridge Town Council is recommending members of the public do not attend this event, and is instead helping people to ‘remember from home’.

The authority will stream the service live on its Facebook page from 10.50am.

• For further details of services happening where you live, contact the Royal British Legion in Suffolk.