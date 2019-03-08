Video

WATCH: Dramatic video of the moment base jumpers leap from Suffolk's tallest structure

A base jumper captured on video at the Mendlesham Mast in a previous incident. Picture: GARETH FRANCIS Gareth Francis

After a case against four base jumpers was dropped, dramatic video has emerged of an earlier jump from the Mendlesham Mast.

Gareth Francis captured a jump from the 1,002ft mast on video through the window from his office. The identity of the people taking part on that occasion, in June 2018, is unknown.

He has seen other similar jumps from the mast, near Stowmarket - and told of his fears that a parachute could fail.

Mr Francis, from Ipswich, said: "To be honest, we probably see base jumpers at Mendlesham at least a couple of times a year. As I've worked at the industrial estate for a number of years, I've seen a number of these.

"Personally, I think they're completely mad. The thing that does worry me is, am I going to be the person who's watching the day one of their shutes fail, or they get blown off course and into a dangerous situation?"

The mast was put into the spotlight this week after four people who base jumped from it on February 15 escaped prosecution, when the case against them was dropped.

Base jumping is an extreme sport which involves jumping from cliffs, mountains or buildings wearing a wing suit or using a parachute.

The sport itself is not illegal in the UK, but accessing sites to jump from without permission can sometimes lead to charges being brought.

The Mendlesham mast is owned and operated by telecommunications company Arqiva. A company spokesman said earlier, in relation to the February jump: ""We do not comment on individual cases, nor do we condone this activity. As is standard practice in situations of this nature, it was brought to the attention of the police."

