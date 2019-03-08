E-edition Read the EADT online edition
WATCH: Dramatic video of the moment base jumpers leap from Suffolk's tallest structure

PUBLISHED: 05:30 29 September 2019

A base jumper captured on video at the Mendlesham Mast in a previous incident. Picture: GARETH FRANCIS

A base jumper captured on video at the Mendlesham Mast in a previous incident. Picture: GARETH FRANCIS

Gareth Francis

After a case against four base jumpers was dropped, dramatic video has emerged of an earlier jump from the Mendlesham Mast.

Gareth Francis captured a jump from the 1,002ft mast on video through the window from his office. The identity of the people taking part on that occasion, in June 2018, is unknown.

He has seen other similar jumps from the mast, near Stowmarket - and told of his fears that a parachute could fail.

Mr Francis, from Ipswich, said: "To be honest, we probably see base jumpers at Mendlesham at least a couple of times a year. As I've worked at the industrial estate for a number of years, I've seen a number of these.

"Personally, I think they're completely mad. The thing that does worry me is, am I going to be the person who's watching the day one of their shutes fail, or they get blown off course and into a dangerous situation?"

The mast was put into the spotlight this week after four people who base jumped from it on February 15 escaped prosecution, when the case against them was dropped.

Base jumping is an extreme sport which involves jumping from cliffs, mountains or buildings wearing a wing suit or using a parachute.

The sport itself is not illegal in the UK, but accessing sites to jump from without permission can sometimes lead to charges being brought.

The Mendlesham mast is owned and operated by telecommunications company Arqiva. A company spokesman said earlier, in relation to the February jump: ""We do not comment on individual cases, nor do we condone this activity. As is standard practice in situations of this nature, it was brought to the attention of the police."

READ MORE: Case dropped against four men who base jumped from mast

Most Read

Suffolk pub shuts down months after reopening

The Long Melford Swan has shut down just months after reopening. Atalian Servest were spotted clearing out the pub on Thursday. Photo: Archant / insidesuffolk.com

Man arrested as girl, 15, airlifted to hospital after car collides with horse

The B1127 has been closed after a car collided with a horse Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk home built in face of tragedy among Kevin McCloud’s all-time favourites

Woodbridge resident Lucie Fairweather planned the house with partner Nat McBride, who died from cancer during the build PICTURE: GRAND DESIGNS LIVE/PA

Suffolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores as 125 closures revealed

Sainsburys are planning to close 125 Argos stores and supermarkets Picture: ARCHANT

First details revealed of Royal visit to Martlesham, Stowmarket and Newmarket

The Royal visit will include a trip to Adastral Park, home of BT Picture: Mike Page

