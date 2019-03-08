Sunny

Seven fire crews tackle blaze at industrial premises

PUBLISHED: 10:17 21 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:38 21 April 2019

Seven crews tackled a blaze at Great Bromley Picture: JOHN HUGHES

Seven crews tackled a blaze at Great Bromley Picture: JOHN HUGHES

Archant

Firefighters prevented a blaze in an industrial building from spreading to other nearby units and a bungalow.

The cause of the incident at the premises – used as storage and a workshop for domestic appliances – is being treated as arson.

Seven fire crews – from Colchester, Wivenhoe, Manningtree, Weeley, Clacton, Halstead, and Brightlingsea – were sent to the fire in Hilliards Road, Great Bromley, about seven miles from Colchester, at just before 10pm last night.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service described the building as a single storey timber constructed industrial unit.

A spokesman said: “The building measured approximately 30m x 8m. When crews arrived at the incident they reported the whole building was 100% alight.

“The water supply in the area was very poor so crews used a nearby reservoir and requested the attendance of a water bowser (a large tanker full of water) to provide additional water supply.”

Firefighters used a number of hoses to tackle the fire and stop it spreading to nearby units and a bungalow.

They also removed a number of cylinders which were close to the building.

The fire was extinguished by midnight and crews then spent two hours dampening down to ensure there were no remaining hotspots and the whole scene was cool and safe.

An Essex police spokesman said: “No-one was hurt but damage was caused to the building and contents.

“The fire is being treated as arson and enquiries are ongoing.”

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information is asked to call Clacton CID on 101 quoting incident 1367 of April 20.

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

Cyclist dies after crash with Land Rover in Creeting St Mary

A bike and Land Rover collided on the B1078. The man died Picture: NEIL PERRY

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Ipswich Town reduce season ticket prices by 12.5% with potential for further savings... and matchday prices have come down too

Ipswich Town have reduced season ticket prices for next season. Picture: ARCHANT

Seven fire crews tackle blaze at industrial premises

Seven crews tackled a blaze at Great Bromley Picture: JOHN HUGHES

Investigation under way after forest fire near Woodbridge

Crews tackled trees on fire at Sutton today Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Lottery-backed project to modernise Aldeburgh Museum to be ready by July

An impression of what the council chambers in the first floor of the Moot Hall would look like under Aldeburgh Museum's improvement plan Picture: HUDSON ARCHITECTS

Heroin addicted degree student and ex-fitness coach stole to fund habit

Benjamin Douglas stole clothing to pay off a drug debt Picture: ARCHANT

WATCH: Poignant short documentary reveals plight of dementia sufferers

Harley Turner created a shot-documentary focusing on the family of dementia sufferes. Photo: Harley Turner
