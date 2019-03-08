Seven fire crews tackle blaze at industrial premises

Seven crews tackled a blaze at Great Bromley Picture: JOHN HUGHES Archant

Firefighters prevented a blaze in an industrial building from spreading to other nearby units and a bungalow.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The cause of the incident at the premises – used as storage and a workshop for domestic appliances – is being treated as arson.

Seven fire crews – from Colchester, Wivenhoe, Manningtree, Weeley, Clacton, Halstead, and Brightlingsea – were sent to the fire in Hilliards Road, Great Bromley, about seven miles from Colchester, at just before 10pm last night.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service described the building as a single storey timber constructed industrial unit.

A spokesman said: “The building measured approximately 30m x 8m. When crews arrived at the incident they reported the whole building was 100% alight.

“The water supply in the area was very poor so crews used a nearby reservoir and requested the attendance of a water bowser (a large tanker full of water) to provide additional water supply.”

Firefighters used a number of hoses to tackle the fire and stop it spreading to nearby units and a bungalow.

They also removed a number of cylinders which were close to the building.

The fire was extinguished by midnight and crews then spent two hours dampening down to ensure there were no remaining hotspots and the whole scene was cool and safe.

An Essex police spokesman said: “No-one was hurt but damage was caused to the building and contents.

“The fire is being treated as arson and enquiries are ongoing.”

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information is asked to call Clacton CID on 101 quoting incident 1367 of April 20.

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org