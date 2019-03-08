Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Water leak closes King Street in Mildenhall

PUBLISHED: 14:41 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:41 12 July 2019

King Street in Mildenhall is closed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

King Street in Mildenhall is closed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A key road in Mildenhall is due to reopen later this afternoon following work to fix a water leak.

Police in Mildenhall tweeted that there is a large hole in the road in King Street and there is currently no access into town unless people walk.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Anglian Water said the pipe has now been repaired following the leak on a water main and the road closure is expected to be lifted later this afternoon.

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Aqua Park Suffolk to shut ‘permanently’

Aqua Park Suffolk at Alton Water, near Ipswich, is shutting for a second year in a row due to blue-green algae Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Lambert plays down – but doesn’t completely rule out – Daryl Murphy return

Daryl Murphy (front) has reportedly been transfer listed by Nottingham Forest. Photo: PA

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Aqua Park Suffolk to shut ‘permanently’

Aqua Park Suffolk at Alton Water, near Ipswich, is shutting for a second year in a row due to blue-green algae Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Lambert plays down – but doesn’t completely rule out – Daryl Murphy return

Daryl Murphy (front) has reportedly been transfer listed by Nottingham Forest. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk firefighters come to the rescue of steam locomotive in Ipswich

Mayflower is topped up by Suffolk Fire and Rescue at Ipswich station. Picture: DEAN BARNES

‘I felt imprisoned by my anxieties’ - teenager battles to rebuild life after mental health units

Sasha is back home after being on mental health units for around a year Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Picks from the Paddock: Tips for all the weekend’s televised races, including the July Cup

Limato is our tip for the July Cup at Newmarket. Picture: PA SPORT

Man ‘pulled to ground and robbed’ at Ipswich cashpoint

The robbery took place outside the Chantry Post Office in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man ‘surrounded by bottles of alcohol’ in car arrested by police

Police arrested a man on suspicion of being drunk in charge of a motor vehicle. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists