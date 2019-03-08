Water leak closes King Street in Mildenhall
PUBLISHED: 14:41 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:41 12 July 2019
A key road in Mildenhall is due to reopen later this afternoon following work to fix a water leak.
Police in Mildenhall tweeted that there is a large hole in the road in King Street and there is currently no access into town unless people walk.
A spokesman for Anglian Water said the pipe has now been repaired following the leak on a water main and the road closure is expected to be lifted later this afternoon.