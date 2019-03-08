Water leak closes King Street in Mildenhall

A key road in Mildenhall is due to reopen later this afternoon following work to fix a water leak.

Please be aware King Street Mildenhall outside the bus stop is currently CLOSED due to a burst water main. There is a large hole in the road you cannot pass.

There is currently NO access into town unless you walk. I have spoken with

Anglian water they have fixed the leak. — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) July 12, 2019

Police in Mildenhall tweeted that there is a large hole in the road in King Street and there is currently no access into town unless people walk.

A spokesman for Anglian Water said the pipe has now been repaired following the leak on a water main and the road closure is expected to be lifted later this afternoon.