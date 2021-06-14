News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Water leak causes road to swell with people mistaking it for speed bump

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:04 PM June 14, 2021   
A water leak has cause part of a road in Haverhill to swell up 

A water leak has cause part of a road in Haverhill to swell up - Credit: Justyna Susfal Maciejczyk

A water leak in Haverhill has caused part of a road to balloon, with some residents thinking it was a speed bump. 

The water leak was spotted by residents today (Monday, June 14) at around 12.45pm in The Causeway, Haverhill. 

Anglia Water crews are working on fixing the problem

Anglia Water crews are working on fixing the problem - Credit: Justyna Susfal Maciejczyk

Local resident, Justyna Susfal Maciejczyk, was on her way back from work when she drove over the hump unexpectedly.  

Anglian Water said they are aware of the leak and the work has been escalated for repairs this evening.

Anglia Water are now at the road to carry out repairs

Anglia Water are now at the road to carry out repairs - Credit: Justyna Susfal Maciejczyk

 

The road will be closed so repair teams can carry out the work, which is expected to be a fairly routine repair.



It is unclear how long the repairs will take to complete.

Haverhill News

