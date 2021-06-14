Water leak causes road to swell with people mistaking it for speed bump
Published: 8:04 PM June 14, 2021
- Credit: Justyna Susfal Maciejczyk
A water leak in Haverhill has caused part of a road to balloon, with some residents thinking it was a speed bump.
The water leak was spotted by residents today (Monday, June 14) at around 12.45pm in The Causeway, Haverhill.
Local resident, Justyna Susfal Maciejczyk, was on her way back from work when she drove over the hump unexpectedly.
Anglian Water said they are aware of the leak and the work has been escalated for repairs this evening.
The road will be closed so repair teams can carry out the work, which is expected to be a fairly routine repair.
You may also want to watch:
It is unclear how long the repairs will take to complete.
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich Town face fight to keep young midfielder Gibbs with rivals Norwich among interested clubs
- 2 Inside quirky off-grid houseboat with stunning river views - yours for £500k
- 3 'Spooky' bushes full of caterpillars spotted near Suffolk roads
- 4 Woman seriously injured in accident on major Ipswich road
- 5 Cyclist hurt in crash with car
- 6 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Portsmouth 'fend off' Blues to agree Stockley deal
- 7 Comedian Jack Whitehall visits Suffolk's 'most incredible' Wilderness Reserve
- 8 If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune
- 9 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues 'consider £350k bid' for keeper
- 10 Dozzell set for QPR, as Championship clubs show interest in Downes
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus