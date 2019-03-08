E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Wet winter needed to prevent water shortages in exceptionally dry Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 17:01 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:01 15 October 2019

Flooding at the junction of Judith Avenue and Leiston Rd in Knodishall Picture; PAUL WILSON

Flooding at the junction of Judith Avenue and Leiston Rd in Knodishall Picture; PAUL WILSON

Archant

Warnings have been issued by environmental experts over water usage as they claim a wet winter is needed to prevent water sanctions being put in place next year.

Firefighters battling the floodwater in Aldeburgh Picture: JAYNE DALEFirefighters battling the floodwater in Aldeburgh Picture: JAYNE DALE

The calls have been made after a series of dry winters have lead to a shortage in water in the eastern counties.

Experts saw 'exceptionally low river flows' in September after a prolonged dry spell, and despite a whole month of rain falling within past two weeks, Suffolk will still need a wet autumn and a wet winter to maintain healthy water levels.

Thunderstorms and heavy rain have hit Suffolk in the past fortnight, bringing localised flooding in areas worst-hit.

The weather was much needed, and the Environment Agency revealed how concerned it was over water levels in the east back in August.

A flooded road in Fressingfield, with a sewage cover bursting open Picture: SAFEA flooded road in Fressingfield, with a sewage cover bursting open Picture: SAFE

Such is the pressure on Suffolk's water sources that the Environment Agency is telling local businesses and residents to "take action".

You may also want to watch:

'Exceptionally dry winters have caused environmental drought'

A spokeswoman for the Environment Agency in the east of England said: "Water companies, businesses, farmers and individuals all need to take action now to reduce the amount of water that they take and use.

The flooding in Church Lane, Felixstowe. Picture: ELIZABETH BROWNThe flooding in Church Lane, Felixstowe. Picture: ELIZABETH BROWN

"Balancing the needs of people and the environment is a challenge - population growth, particularly in the south east and East Anglia, means that more and more water is required at a time when climate change is reducing the amount of water that is available.

"Exceptionally dry weather over the last three winters has caused an environmental drought in East Anglia. A wet autumn and winter will be needed to sustain healthy water levels and to aid recovery from a recent dry summer and previously dry winters."

Several issues have arisen in rivers since the drought began.

Duckweed growth has boomed in recent years, helped by increasing average summer temperatures which have produced nutrient-rich, slow flowing rivers which the weed thrives on.

Officers helped scoop the fish out of a horseshoe weir in Nayland Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCYOfficers helped scoop the fish out of a horseshoe weir in Nayland Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY

When the weed grows extensively on the surface of a body of water, it can reduce light and dissolved oxygen levels in the water, which can lead to poor fish health.

This summer, thousands of fish had to be rescued from the River Stour at Nayland and transferred to other places with more water.

Most Read

Amber weather warning issued as thunderstorms and heavy rain hit Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

Manhunt under way after masked raiders with crowbars smash into Co-op

Police were called to the Coop in Sizewell Road, Leiston, to reports of a burglary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Taylor insists there’s no ‘bomb squad’ at Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town players celebrate Jordan Roberts' goal in Tuesday night's 4-0 win against Gillingham in the EFL Trophy. Photo: Steve Waller

‘Pray for Rose’ heartbreaking appeal for sausage dog after tragedy

Susie Medland pictured with Rambo and Rose before the tragic accident - the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk are helping to fundraise to help her with the cost of Rose's treatment Picture: SUSIE MEDLAND

‘It sickens me’ – Mum’s anger after autistic son, 10, forced out of Suffolk school

Jack Abbott has spoken out over 'off-rolling' Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Amber weather warning issued as thunderstorms and heavy rain hit Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

Manhunt under way after masked raiders with crowbars smash into Co-op

Police were called to the Coop in Sizewell Road, Leiston, to reports of a burglary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Taylor insists there’s no ‘bomb squad’ at Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town players celebrate Jordan Roberts' goal in Tuesday night's 4-0 win against Gillingham in the EFL Trophy. Photo: Steve Waller

‘Pray for Rose’ heartbreaking appeal for sausage dog after tragedy

Susie Medland pictured with Rambo and Rose before the tragic accident - the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk are helping to fundraise to help her with the cost of Rose's treatment Picture: SUSIE MEDLAND

‘It sickens me’ – Mum’s anger after autistic son, 10, forced out of Suffolk school

Jack Abbott has spoken out over 'off-rolling' Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk finance boss quits after row over county council tax bills

Suffolk county councillor Richard Smith Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Live updates as Ipswich Witches go for glory in Premiership play-off final clash with Swindon Robins

Ipswich Witches take on Swindon Robins this evening. Picture: ARCHANT

From almost quitting the game to the top of the sport – Tyrone Mings’ incredible journey from Town to England debut

Former Ipswich Town star Tyrone Mings made his England debut in Bulgaria last night

Wet winter needed to prevent water shortages in exceptionally dry Suffolk

Flooding at the junction of Judith Avenue and Leiston Rd in Knodishall Picture; PAUL WILSON

‘This is so exciting for the children’ – Pre-school presented with prize Elmers

Scarlett giving their new Elmer a hug Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists