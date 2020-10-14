E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Anglian Water chiefs happy as reservoirs full at start of rainy season

PUBLISHED: 18:54 14 October 2020

Alton Water is 76% full at the start of the autumn season. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Thousands of people across the region may have been cursing the rain that has washed out much of the start of October – but water company bosses have welcomed the fact that they should have no problem in meeting demand over the next few months.

Anglian Water is going into the autumn and winter season with its reservoirs and underground supplies looking more healthy than they usually do at the end of the summer – and are hoping this should ensure there are few problems in 2021.

MORE: Wet winter brings an end to East Anglia’s drought

A spokeswoman for Anglian Water said: “Our reservoirs are pretty full already which is not that common at the start of what is usually the wettest time of the year. Across the region they are, on average, about 89% full. Alton Water near Ipswich is at about 76% full – and that is very good for that at this time of the year.

“Our underground supplies take a bit longer to fill, but all the indications are that they are looking pretty healthy as well which is very good at this time of the year.

“We do still ask people to use water wisely because it is a precious resource – but the figures are looking good for us at the moment.”

Earlier this year, particularly during the spring and early summer, there was concern for many farmers because of the long dry spell which meant many crops struggled when they should have been growing well – and some farms had to rely on irrigating their fields.

MORE: Spring drought causes problems for farmers and gardeners

Adam Dury from Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest said this month’s rainfall had not been exceptional across the region, although at the Wattisham weather station about three quarters of the average amount of rain for October had fallen – however, there is not significant rainfall expected over the next few days.

The last few winters have been mild – except for the short period of the “Beast from the East” in February 2018 – and last winter was wetter than average.

National weather models suggest many experts expect this winter to be slightly milder and slightly wetter than average – but making detailed weather predictions more than a few days ahead is difficult.

However, water chiefs in the region see little reason for concern about East Anglia’s water supplies as we approach the winter season.

