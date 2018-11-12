Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Careless driving death caused widow’s family ‘so much grief and pain’

12 November, 2018 - 19:30
Joan Cawcutt died in the crash in Wattisfield on December 9 Picture: MATT PITCHER

Joan Cawcutt died in the crash in Wattisfield on December 9 Picture: MATT PITCHER

Matt Pitcher

A woman who killed an 80-year-old great-grandmother in a head-on car crash has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Aimee Robinson admitted careless driving, causing the death of Joan Cawcutt, in Wattisfield, near Diss.

The 39-year-old broke down as prosecutor Ian Devine read statements from the widowed churchgoer’s three children to Ipswich magistrates on Monday.

Robinson was travelling west on the A143 when her Ford Mondeo entered the opposite lane and collided with a Hyundai Getz driven by Mrs Cawcutt’s son, Geoffrey, at about 3.50pm on December 9.

Mr Devine said: “For whatever reason, a bend in the road didn’t register with Mrs Robinson, who instead drove straight across solid white lines.

“An investigation found no evidence of braking or attempt to take evasive action.”

Although there was no evidence of alcohol in her system, a blood test returned negligible traces of diazepam, which she had taken in preparation of being tattooed on the morning of the crash, but which had no suggested influence on her manner of driving.

In a statement read by Mr Devine, Geoffrey Cawcutt said the image of his mother being treated by paramedics would live with him for the rest of his life, adding: “She killed our mum and caused us so much grief and pain.”

In another statement, one of Mrs Cawcutt’s two daughters, Pauline Long, described her mother as a former care home manager and devout Methodist, who raised money for the church’s leprosy mission by hosting coffee mornings and garden parties.

Her other daughter, Christine Pitcher, described the days after the crash as a “living nightmare” worsened by news of an arrest.

David Allen, mitigating, said nothing could minimise or excuse the devastating impact of Mrs Cawcutt’s death, for which Robinson had consistently expressed deep remorse.

He said Robinson’s life had also been characterised by caring, as an adoptive mother-of-two and having worked for years with adults with learning disabilities.

Presiding magistrate Graham Higgins said: “Nothing we do will ease the pain of anyone in this court. We can do no more than apply the law.”

Robinson was banned from the road for 18 months, ordered to complete 220 hours of unpaid work and restricted to overnight home curfew until January 2.

Huge tailbacks after lorry crash on A14 roundabout

10 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
Police are at the scene of a serious crash on the A14 near Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the Dock Gate Roundabout in Felixstowe.

Rail works won’t interfere with Ed Sheeran concerts

25 minutes ago Paul Geater
Tens of thousands of Ed Sheeran fans will be heading to Chantry Park for four nights next August. Picture: ARCHANT

The big event may be more than nine months away - but councils and transport companies are making big plans for Ed Sheeran’s concerts in Ipswich next August Bank Holiday.

East Anglia’s councils get millions to repair roads after budget

25 minutes ago Paul Geater
Councils will have more to spend on road repairs. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk and Essex are to received more than £20m extra from the government to maintain their local road network next year.

Careless driving death caused widow’s family ‘so much grief and pain’

26 minutes ago Tom Potter
Joan Cawcutt died in the crash in Wattisfield on December 9 Picture: MATT PITCHER

A woman who killed an 80-year-old great-grandmother in a head-on car crash has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

My East Anglian Heaven and Hell - Lord Iveagh

18:37 Charlotte Smith-Jarvis
Lord Iveagh Picture: Submitted

Gina Long MBE quizzes Lord Iveagh on his love for East Anglia.

Colchester escort workers held by armed gang, court hears

17:53 Jane Hunt
A jury at Ipswich Crown Court is hearing the trial of three people accused of murdering Martin Dines Picture: ARCHANT

Two Essex escort workers were kept under guard in their living room after a gang of men armed with stun guns burst into their flat, it has been alleged.

Two families in a Suffolk village unite to bring their dilapidated local pub back to life

17:07 Jessica Hill
Manager of the Brewers pub, Jake Bennett-Day, and the head chef, Dan Russell, with the two families from the village who have bought the pub – James Austin and his wife, Zos Austin on the left and Martin and Sheona Fraser on the right.

Restoring a village pub that was once John Peel’s favourite watering hole has been a labour of love for two families in Rattlesden, who couldn’t bear to see their local pub falling into a state of disrepair.

Most read

College dealt new blow after second damning inspection report

Principal Jane Townsend at the Otley campus of Easton and Otley College Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Opinion Fuller Flavour: ‘If we stay up it will be 100% because of Lambert’

Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert is very animated on the touchline at Reading Picture Pagepix

Director of collapsed building firm under police investigation has been declared bankrupt

Sam Shutlar (Samuel David Construction)

Video Dog pub lives up to its name with national dog-friendly award win

Landlords Charles and Eilir and Charles Rogers with their dogs Missy and Raja at The Dog in Grundisburgh, which has won an award as the UK's top dog-friendly pub. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Woman, 22, accused of causing teenage passenger’s death by careless driving on road to Ipswich

Izzy Cottrell, who died after a crash on the A1071 at Hadleigh Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Students to stage show of unity after spate of stabbings and assaults on campus

The Students' Union has organised a protest in reaction to attacks on their students on campus this year. Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24