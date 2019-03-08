Attention! Soldiers put to the test at Wattisham Airfield challenge
PUBLISHED: 15:10 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:10 04 April 2019
Servicemen and women from across East Anglia and Kent have been put to their paces at this year’s Wattisham Crown Challenge.
The series of challenges, held at Wattisham Airfield in Suffolk, saw teams from the 3rd and 4th regiments of the Army Air Corp and the 7th Aviation Support Battalion Royal Mechanical Engineers, all based at the airfield, go up against teams from across the local area.
The three units provide combat human resource services to all British forces stationed worldwide.
Challenges began with an assault course, followed by a six mile march in 15kg backpacks and ended with a stretcher race all while the soldiers were faced with heavy wind, rain and hailstorms.
Major Courage Bradley from the base said: “I cannot be any more proud of the guys, I couldn’t ask for more.
“What they did today is something they could only perhaps ever do on the battlefield.”