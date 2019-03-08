Rain

Wattisham army engineers prepare for Royal Navy competition

PUBLISHED: 07:17 17 May 2019 | UPDATED: 07:18 17 May 2019

The Army engineers based at Wattisham are gunning to beat Navy at their own game. Picture: MoD CROWN

The Army engineers based at Wattisham are gunning to beat Navy at their own game. Picture: MoD CROWN

MoD Crown Copyright

7 Aviation Support Battalion Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers is limbering up for this year's competition, which will see the team of 18 to haul a 2,000lb field gun and limber along an 85-yard course, fire six rounds and return in the shortest possible time.

The Army engineers are gunning to beat Navy at their own game. Picture: MoD CROWNThe Army engineers are gunning to beat Navy at their own game. Picture: MoD CROWN

The team, based at Wattisham Flying Station, is going through the final phase of training ahead of the competition at HMS Collingwood in Portsmouth on Saturday, June 1.

Number one trainer Staff Sergeant Louie Munton said: "We're coming together really well as a team, with a mix of old sweats like myself and new blood.

"Doing it well is massively reliant on teamwork, controlled aggression and physical and mental robustness, which are all transferable military skills."

