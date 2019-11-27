E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk named wettest place in UK after heavy rain causes traffic chaos

PUBLISHED: 09:50 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:53 27 November 2019

Wattisham in Suffolk has been named the wettest place in the UK yesterday. File picture Picture: SIMON PARKER

Suffolk has been named the wettest place in the UK after half a month's worth of rain caused travel chaos earlier this morning.

According to figures from the Met Office, a total of 32.2mm (1.27in) of rain hit Wattisham in the 24 hours to 6am Wednesday, making it the wettest place in the country.

However Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest said Charsfield in Suffolk recorded the highest amount between 11pm and 9am, at 23mm.

The higher reading would mean more than half the of the regional November average of 60mm (2.36in) fell in the village overnight - and forecasters say the county should be expect more to come.

MORE: A14 closure causes nightmare for Suffolk commuters

Meteorologist Helen Roberts said: "There has been quite a wide-ranging spread of places where we had heavy rainfall, but we had a reasonably significant volume in Wattisham.

"Most places saw some rain in the last 24 hours, and there is likely to be more on the way."

The rain caused chaos for commuters this morning after the A14 westbound was closed between Copdock and Claydon, and one lane of the A12 was coned off near Woodbridge.

Queues stretched over the Orwell Bridge as far as Seven Hills, creating delays of up to 40 minutes as traffic stood still.

MORE: A12 shut as flood continues to cause chaos

There are currently no flood alerts or flood warnings in place in Suffolk.

