Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Taxmen going after ‘easy targets’ with devastating new loan charge, MP warns

PUBLISHED: 11:12 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:12 22 November 2018

Waveney MP Peter Aldous. Picture: James Bass

Waveney MP Peter Aldous. Picture: James Bass

A new tax is having a “devastating” effect on vulnerable people who are being pursued because they are “easy targets”, a Suffolk MP has said.

The 2019 “loan charge” has been brought in by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) to recover unpaid taxes from disguised renumeration schemes involving loans.

It is designed to claw back money from as long ago as 1999 from those who have purposefully evaded tax, often richer people or companies with accountants and financial advisors.

But instead of targeting wealthy tax evaders, Waveney MP Peter Aldous told a House of Commons debate: “My first concern is that HMRC is pursuing the easy targets—individuals who have acted in good faith, are not well off and do not have their own bespoke financial advisers and accountants.”

He said he had one constituent was was “at his wits’ end”, adding: “His family life has been turned upside down and, as he sees it, he has no alternative but to declare himself bankrupt.

“The people affected have become a target.

“They are vulnerable people. They are not well paid and do not receive many of the benefits and protections that payroll employees do - sick pay, holiday pay and maternity and paternity leave.”

In the loan charge debate at Westminster Hall on Tuesday, November 20, Mr Aldous also raised fears that many people were being pursued retrospectively over their earnings.

“It undermines the cornerstone of taxation, which is that a government should not seek to impose or increase a tax charge on income earned, gains realised or transactions concluded at a time before the legislation was announced,” Mr Aldous said.

“What I and, I believe, all honourable members in the chamber are concerned about is that a group of people—often vulnerable people—who have acted in good faith are now being asked to bear an excessive burden, which will have a devastating impact on their lives and their families’ lives.”

His concerns were backed up by a number of other MPs in the House of Commons.

The Loan Charge Action Group, set up to campaign against the new measure, also thanked MPs who took part in the debate.

Knuckle duster seized after police tail car for 30 miles

11:35 Jake Foxford
The driver tested positive for cocaine and was arrested on suspicion of drug driving. Picture: ESSEX OSG

Police tracked a driver for more than 30 miles before stopping a car and seizing a knuckle duster from a vehicle.

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2018: Travel information

11:35 Mariam Ghaemi
The packed Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre last year at Angel Hill Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Traffic is building ahead of the major four-day Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre.

Car crash leaves one driver injured and debris all over the road

11:26 Jake Foxford
Wrentham High Street was the scene of a two-car collision on November 22. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two cars have crashed on the A12, leaving one driver with minor injuries and one lane closed.

Husband who stabbed wife to death due to be sentenced

11:18 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A 61-year-old Felixstowe man who stabbed his wife to death at their bungalow will be sentenced in January.

With temperatures expected to plunge next week, how can you make sure you stay safe on the roads?

11:14 Jessica Hill
De-Ice car

Mark Lopez from Essex-based winter gritting and risk management business, De-ice, offers some tips on keeping safe this winter.

Taxmen going after ‘easy targets’ with devastating new loan charge, MP warns

11:12 Andrew Papworth
Waveney MP Peter Aldous. Picture: James Bass

A new tax is having a “devastating” effect on vulnerable people who are being pursued because they are “easy targets”, a Suffolk MP has said.

Bottleneck junction improvements to be discussed in wake of bypass disappointment

11:03 Andrew Papworth
Generic photo of queuing traffic. Picture: Gregg Brown

A revamp of a town’s most logjammed junctions is to be debated with councillors in the wake a controversial decision to shelve plans for a new bypass.

Most read

26 cars fined in illegal parking crackdown

St Edmundsbury Police held a crackdown on illegal parking. Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY POLICE

‘He’s got to leave potential at the door and leave a mark’ - Lambert on Bishop return and Huws setback

Teddy Bishop has played just 24 minutes of football for Ipswich Town this season. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Additional trains running to and from the Christmas Fayre

The Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre. Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘I was never told anything... at least have the bravery to tell me’ - Bart on being dropped by Hurst for Norwich clash

Bartosz Bialkowski is back in the team after being dropped by Paul Hurst earlier in the season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ministry of Defence announce major £160m boost for RAF base

The deal was celebrated at a ceremony at the air base. Picture: DIO

Video Ipswich mum’s brutal death has haunted family and detectives for last 25 years

Karen's mother Geraldine and sister Angie speaking on the 25th anniversary of her death Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24