Headteacher to step down at Suffolk school

Wayne Lloyd, the headteacher of Thomas Gainsborough School in Great Cornard near Sudbury will be stepping down from his post after Christmas. Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVES/PHIL MORLEY Archant

A headteacher has decided to leave his post at a Suffolk school and return to his Yorkshire roots.

Dr Tim Coulson, chief executive of the Unity Schools Partnership paid tribute to his colleague. Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVES/MARIAM GHAEMI Dr Tim Coulson, chief executive of the Unity Schools Partnership paid tribute to his colleague. Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVES/MARIAM GHAEMI

Wayne Lloyd has been head of Thomas Gainsborough School in Great Cornard, near Sudbury, for nine years and will be stepping down after Christmas, describing his time at the school as an “honour and a privilege”.

Having seen the school almost double in size to almost 1,600 pupils since he took over, Mr Lloyd has praised the “fabulous support” from staff, students and the surrounding community.

“We are oversubscribed so it is a school that parents want to send their children to and also somewhere students like going to and staff enjoy working at.

“I have had fabulous support from everyone since day one.

Headteacher of Thomas Gainsborough School in Great Cornard, Wayne Lloyd pictured in the school's new building in 2013 Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVES/PHIL MORLEY Headteacher of Thomas Gainsborough School in Great Cornard, Wayne Lloyd pictured in the school's new building in 2013 Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVES/PHIL MORLEY

“They have understood our expectations and standards and I know the school will continue down the same path.

“I feel it is only a matter of time before the authorities recognise it as the outstanding school we know it is.”

Mr Lloyd also managed the school’s reorganisation in 2013 which saw it move into a new state-of-the-art building two years later.

He said: “Throughout all this time, everyone connected with the school has worked tirelessly to make Thomas Gainsborough School the wonderful school that it is today.

“I think we have built a school that the whole community can be genuinely proud of.”

Current deputy headteacher, Helen Yapp, will take over the position of school leader as a temporary measure until a permanent replacement is found.

Mr Lloyd is the longest serving headteacher in the Unity Schools Partnership and chief executive Tim Coulson paid tribute to Mr Lloyd’s success and determination.

He said: “Wayne has overseen the creation and development of Thomas Gainsborough School. Every year the school is oversubscribed and the sixth form continues to grow.

“We are all very grateful to have had the privilege of working with such a fine headteacher and we wish him well as he moves north for the next stage in his career.”

Mr Lloyd wished the school well for the future and said: “The school has a superb team of teachers and other staff, the envy of most, and the most wonderful group of students any school could wish for.

“I know that further success awaits the school in the times ahead.”