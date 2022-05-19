Opinion

As cash use continues to decline, ATM machines could become as redundant as phone boxes. - Credit: PA

Many people don't like change – there is something comforting about the familiar and when new ways of doing things come in there is a natural tendency to see them as unsettling.

And over the last two years, we've seen changes coming through far faster than we had expected and that can be very uncomfortable for some – especially those of us with more miles on the clock.

But I do think it is necessary to accept that as society moves forward to the "new normal" there will be changes to the way we all live.

Last week the government announced in the Queen's Speech that steps would be taken to protect access to cash. It was a move that won approval in rural areas of Suffolk where people are worried about getting to banks or post offices.

I fully accept that for some people – including those in rural areas – access to cash is important. But the fact is the number of cash transactions has been falling for decades, and that fall has become a cascade over the last two years with more and more businesses going cashless.

According to the Bank of England, in 2019 23% of transactions were in cash – down from 60% in 2009.

In April 2020, the first month of lockdown, cash withdrawals from ATMs were 60% down on the previous year. In October they were still 40% down.

We may no longer be in lockdown but people are now in the habit of waving their contactless card to buy a bottle of milk and a newspaper on a Sunday morning – and many retailers prefer this because they don't have to worry about having cash on their premises.

Like it or not, we are moving to a cashless society. One report says that less than 12% of retail transactions in 2020 were by cash. Another suggests that less than 1% will be by cash by the end of the decade.

There may be an argument for retaining a wide network of cash machines now – but it is possible that by 2030 they could be as obsolete as telephone boxes.

Another area where things have changed over recent years is in parking. Apps to pay on your smartphone have become much more common – and really are simple to use.

But there is an onus on the user to ensure they have followed the instructions and given the correct information.

If you do make a mistake, then I'm sorry it's your fault and you really should hold your hands up and take responsibility.

A few months ago I parked somewhere and thought I'd done everything right. It was a mucky day and was raining when I paid and I missed one of the instructions on the sign. I ended with a £50 excess charge.

I was irritated with myself for not seeing the "small print" but I really had no one else to blame. I now know to avoid that car park.

New technology can make life simpler – but you do have to ensure you use it properly.

What is good about this is, of course, that you have a record of all your transactions and if there is any query you have easy proof that you have paid.

As technology advances older ways of working will become less common. I've already found a couple of car parks where the pay-and-display machines have gone – replaced by CCTV cameras and instructions on how to pay by app.

An increasing number of shops and restaurants are no longer accepting cash and the easiest way of buying fuel is with a credit card at the pump.

Some may still long for the days when there was a car park attendant always on duty, when an assistant would always rush out and put petrol in your car – or where every town had a selection of banks and every shopping trip required bundles of cash.

But it is 2022. Our lives are changing, whether we like it or not.