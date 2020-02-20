Ipswich Town FC help launch #weare30 campaign in memory of Zoe Goddard

L/R: Celia Jospeh area fundraising manager for St Elizabeth's Hospice, Janice Rowles from Stonham Barns, Ipswich FC players, Wendy Goddard, Alan Forward owner of Stonham Barns and Joanne Beattie community fundraiser for St Elizabeth's Hospice. Picture: KEITH SUFFLING Archant

Wendy Goddard was nominated for a Pride of Britain Award last year for her extraordinary fundraising efforts following the tragic death of her daughter and has now launched her next campaign with support from Ipswich Town FC.

Wendy Goddard was nominated for a Pride of Britain Award last year for her charity efforts. Picture: KEITH SUFFLING Wendy Goddard was nominated for a Pride of Britain Award last year for her charity efforts. Picture: KEITH SUFFLING

The #weare30 campaign hopes to raise £30,000 for before what would have been Zoe Goddard's 30th birthday, who died from cervical cancer in 2016 - just seven months after being diagnosed.

The campaign was launched on Wednesday February 19 at the Ipswich Town FC training ground with first team players Flynne Downs, Will Norris and Gwion Edwards.

The money will be supporting St Elizabeth's Hospice where 27-year-old Zoe was cared for in the last months of her life and will celebrate its own 30th birthday this year too.

People and businesses are being encouraged to share pictures of '30' of something to raise awareness, for example 30 school children, 30 Scouts or Rainbows.

Among the number of 30-themed events Wendy has organised, a charity auction evening will be held at Stonham Barns Park on Saturday March 21 - Zoe's birthday.

Among the prizes on offer the football club has put forward a box at one of their games and signed merchandise.

Other donated prizes include a helicopter ride, hot air balloon flight for three people, a television, a weekend stay at Stonham Barns Park including a voucher for the venue's golfing centre and a bicycle donated by Argos.

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, spoke about why he decided to offer his support to the campaign and has called for more people to do the same.

"Wendy has done such an incredible job of serving the community in recent years and I really wanted to show her that the community supports her," he said.

"She is an absolute role model and deserves our support for the amazing work she has done."

Mr Forward has donated £5,000 and is hoping his gala night will push Wendy's total past the big target.

Tickets for the evening cost £30 and will buy a three course dinner with live music and dancing from 'It's Fete', an eight piece live band.

To find out more about the charity gala visit the Stonham Barns website here.