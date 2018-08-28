Heavy Showers

East Anglian Weather: Showers today, sunshine tomorrow

PUBLISHED: 07:00 12 November 2018 | UPDATED: 07:00 12 November 2018

We can expect some rain today but thankfull the sunshine will return on Tuesday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Those Monday morning blues won’t be helped as rain and cloud moves in across East Anglia but things are looking up for tomorrow.

After a beautiful armistice weekend it’s time to check on the weather as we return to work today, Monday, November 12.

Thankfully, for those on the early shifts, it was mild this morning, with cloud creeping in over the region.

Some spots of rain will be moving in from the south as the day progresses but it will clear as we head into the afternoon.

The sun will show its face in parts of East Anglia but showers and drips of rain may return in patches, heading in from the south-west.

Expect highs of 11-12C with temperatures dropping as low as 6C overnight as the showers continue.

Despite the patchy rain and cloud on Monday,Tuesday is looking up.

The second day of the week will be full of sunshine with the showers fading away and a crisp, dry day coming into view as we progress into the morning.

Expect highs of 11-12C once again.

Stay with us for all of your weather updates.

