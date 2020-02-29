E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Drivers urged to use caution on flooded section of A14

PUBLISHED: 10:04 29 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:05 29 February 2020

The wet weather has caused flooding on the A14 in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

Motorists are being advised to use caution on a section of the A14 which has been affected by flooding.

Suffolk police said carriageways in both directions between the Bury St Edmunds central and Bury St Edmunds west exits had been affected by the weather.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said vehicles are still able to pass but the conditions are slowing traffic in the area.

The spokesman urged caution and added that Highways England have been notified.

